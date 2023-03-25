Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy The Bidvest Group Limited (JSE:BVT) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy The Bidvest Group Limited (JSE:BVT) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. Therefore, if you purchase Bidvest Group's shares on or after the 29th of March, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 3rd of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be R4.37 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of R8.01 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Bidvest Group has a trailing yield of 3.1% on the current stock price of ZAR258.07. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

View our latest analysis for Bidvest Group

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Bidvest Group is paying out an acceptable 50% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Bidvest Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Bidvest Group paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 127%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

Bidvest Group paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Bidvest Group's ability to maintain its dividend.

Story continues

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Bidvest Group earnings per share are up 2.3% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing somewhat, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Bidvest Group has delivered 1.6% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Bidvest Group? Bidvest Group is paying out a reasonable percentage of its income and an uncomfortably high 127% of its cash flow as dividends. At least earnings per share have been growing steadily. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Bidvest Group don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For example - Bidvest Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here