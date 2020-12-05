Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy TELUS Corporation (TSE:T) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that TELUS Corporation (TSE:T) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. You will need to purchase shares before the 10th of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 4th of January.

TELUS's next dividend payment will be CA$0.31 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$1.24 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, TELUS stock has a trailing yield of around 4.9% on the current share price of CA$25.45. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. TELUS paid out 111% of profit in the past year, which we think is typically not sustainable unless there are mitigating characteristics such as unusually strong cash flow or a large cash balance. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 65% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's good to see that while TELUS's dividends were not covered by profits, at least they are affordable from a cash perspective. If executives were to continue paying more in dividends than the company reported in profits, we'd view this as a warning sign. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that TELUS's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, TELUS has lifted its dividend by approximately 10% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Is TELUS worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been flat in recent times, which is, we suppose, better than seeing them shrink. Plus, TELUS's paying out a high percentage of its earnings and more than half its cash flow. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

Although, if you're still interested in TELUS and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. For example, TELUS has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

