Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) For Its Upcoming Dividend

It looks like Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Castings' shares on or after the 24th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.038 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£0.16 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Castings has a trailing yield of 4.5% on the current share price of £3.57. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Castings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Castings is paying out an acceptable 70% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Castings generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 313% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. It's pretty hard to pay out more than you earn, so we wonder how Castings intends to continue funding this dividend, or if it could be forced to cut the payment.

Castings does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

While Castings's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Castings to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. So we're not too excited that Castings's earnings are down 4.7% a year over the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the past 10 years, Castings has increased its dividend at approximately 3.3% a year on average. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Castings for the upcoming dividend? It's definitely not great to see earnings per share shrinking. The company paid out an acceptable percentage of its income, but an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow over the past year. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

Although, if you're still interested in Castings and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Castings and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

