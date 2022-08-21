Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. This means that investors who purchase Appreciate Group's shares on or after the 25th of August will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 3rd of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.012 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.024 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Appreciate Group stock has a trailing yield of around 7.5% on the current share price of £0.318. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Appreciate Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

View our latest analysis for Appreciate Group

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Its dividend payout ratio is 76% of profit, which means the company is paying out a majority of its earnings. The relatively limited profit reinvestment could slow the rate of future earnings growth. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Appreciate Group's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 15% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Appreciate Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 1.8% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Has Appreciate Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? We're not overly enthused to see Appreciate Group's earnings in retreat at the same time as the company is paying out more than half of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. This is not an overtly appealing combination of characteristics, and we're just not that interested in this company's dividend.

Although, if you're still interested in Appreciate Group and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Appreciate Group and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Presents An Opportunity

    It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story...

  • Daily Crunch: Ending a 4-year partnership, DoorDash will stop delivering Walmart groceries next month

    If you’re following the ups and downs of the crypto industry, you won’t want to miss this Twitter Space on Monday at 12:00 p.m. PDT/3:00 p.m. EDT. Senior crypto reporter Anita will be speaking with Sam Rosenblum and Breck Stodghill about where they're seeing the most exciting opportunities among early-stage web3 companies. Earlier this week, we reported that DoorDash and Facebook were becoming fast friends as they piloted a program to pick up and drop off Facebook Marketplace items to customers.

  • KY and bourbon’s long honeymoon may be over. We need a more stable long-term relationship.

    Linda Blackford: Too often in dealing with industries like bourbon, Kentucky’s leaders seem to take the position of hostage negotiators, rather than equal partners.

  • Australia's Qantas apologises to customers for operational problems

    Qantas Airways Ltd will offer A$50 ($34) vouchers, loyalty status extensions and lounge passes to frequent flyers to apologise for a rise in delays, cancellations, lost baggage and staffing issues since travel demand rebounded. Airlines around the world, including domestic rival Virgin Australia, are facing similar problems but Qantas had attracted significant negative local media coverage given its position as the dominant carrier. In response, the airline said on Sunday it would send frequent flyer members an email and video message on Monday from its long-serving chief executive Alan Joyce, whose home was pelted with eggs and covered in toilet paper last month amid vicious customer criticism on social media.

  • Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company (LON:RIII) For Its Upcoming Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company ( LON:RIII ) for its dividend will need...

  • Billionaire George Soros Pours Money Into These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    In the world of stock legends, George Soros stands out. While his political activities have been a lightning rod for controversy, no one can doubt his financial acumen. After all, he’s the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ and made a billion dollars in one day when he shorted the Pound Sterling back in 1992. His hedge fund, Soros Fund Management, showed three decades of sustained gains, averaging 30% annual returns through the year 2000. During this time, and today in the management of his pe

  • Will Snowflake Be Worth More Than Alphabet by 2030?

    Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) has taken investors on a wild ride since its IPO in September 2020. The cloud-based data warehousing company went public at $120 per share, then more than doubled on its first trade to $245.

  • ‘Squashed like a bug’: Distressed-bond manager makes a multibillion-dollar options bet against Tesla

    Scott Burg, the chief investment officer of Deer Park Road Management Co, who made the prediction that Tesla would be "squashed like a bug" in a 2020 tweet, bought put options on almost 4.8 million Tesla shares during the second quarter, according to a regulatory filing this week, Bloomberg and Barron's reported.

  • Lithium Giant SQM Stock Drops Despite Earnings Increasing Nearly 10 Times

    Despite the pullback, SQM stock is having a fantastic 2022, powered by robust demand for lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

  • The Three 'Kings' of High Dividend Yield

    Investors on the hunt for safe dividends should consider the Dividend Kings, a group of just 45 stocks that have increased their dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. Of the Dividend Kings, three in particular have high yields above 4% and safe dividends. AbbVie Inc. is a pharmaceutical company spun off by Abbott Laboratories in 2013.

  • NVIDIA (NVDA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    NVIDIA's (NVDA) Q2 performance is likely to have been negatively impacted by weakening demand for its chips used in the gaming end market, while supply-chain disruptions are anticipated to have hurt data-center sales.

  • 2 Buy-Rated Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (With Solid Upside to Boot)

    The stock market might be at a crossroads once again. In recent weeks, we’ve seen some solid gains, mostly across the board, as a rally has taken hold and moderated year-to-date losses on the major indexes. But is this rally running out of steam? Taking the bearish view of the current environment is Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson. He sees the gains right now as a bear market rally, and believes that markets will likely turn down again in the longer term. Laying out his p

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 5 Exceptional Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    These stand-out growth stocks are ripe for the picking following a peak decline of 34% in the Nasdaq Composite.

  • Investor Who Called Crypto Firm ‘World-Class’ Now Says It’s a Near Total Loss

    WestCap Group marked down the value of its stake in the bankrupt crypto lender by 85%. A Canadian pension fund likely will write off its stake completely.

  • GameStop and AMC plummet as meme stocks melt down after Ryan Cohen ditches entire Bed Bath & Beyond stake

    The swift decline in Bed Bath & Beyond reminded meme investors that these stocks are highly volatile and the underlying companies are faltering.

  • Friday’s $2.3 trillion options expiration could remove a critical avenue of support for stocks, analysts say

    On Friday, Rocky Fishman, the head of index volatility research at Goldman, sent a chart to MarketWatch illustrating the different types of stock-linked options that are set to expire, as well as whether they’re set to expire in the morning, or in the afternoon in New York. As Fishman explained in a note in June, options expiration adds a layer of “positioning complexity” to the market. Since the Federal Reserve announced its second 75 basis points interest-rate hike in July, market strategists including JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Marko Kolanovic have cited positioning as the critical factor driving markets higher, as investors chased the rally by putting money back to work in the market.

  • GM stock is about to dust Tesla stock, analyst says

    Back up the EV on shares of General Motors, says this one analyst.

  • Hedge funds pile up $125 billion bet against the S&P 500’s big summer rally

    A more than $125 billion institutional short position is building up against the stock market, driven by hedge funds, according to BNP Paribas.

  • Here’s Why Warren Buffett Loves Oil Giant Occidental Petroleum

    (Bloomberg) -- Famed investor Warren Buffett is steadily snowballing a stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. in what could end up being his biggest-ever acquisition. His Berkshire Hathaway Inc. on Friday won approval to buy as much as 50% of the shares. Some investors believe it’s a step toward a full takeover, which may end up costing more than $50 billion. Most Read from BloombergUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokeUkraine Latest: Crimea Drone; US Sanctions Warning to TurkeyMueller Memo

  • The Smartest Investors Are Buying These 2 Stocks Hand Over Fist

    If you are an individual investor, you can follow the "smart money" since these institutions are required to make periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Bridgewater Associates, founded in 1975 and now with about $150 billion of assets under management, has become one of the largest hedge funds in the world. As of June 30, the institutional investor owned more than 6.7 million shares valued at over $970 million.