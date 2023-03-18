Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) For Its Upcoming Dividend

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase British American Tobacco's shares on or after the 23rd of March, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 3rd of May.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.58 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed UK£2.31 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, British American Tobacco has a trailing yield of approximately 7.8% on its current stock price of £29.485. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. British American Tobacco paid out more than half (74%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Dividends consumed 50% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that British American Tobacco's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. British American Tobacco's earnings have collapsed faster than Wile E Coyote's schemes to trap the Road Runner; down a tremendous 31% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past 10 years, British American Tobacco has increased its dividend at approximately 6.2% a year on average. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid British American Tobacco? While earnings per share are shrinking, it's encouraging to see that at least British American Tobacco's dividend appears sustainable, with earnings and cashflow payout ratios that are within reasonable bounds. Bottom line: British American Tobacco has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

Although, if you're still interested in British American Tobacco and want to know more, you'll find it very useful to know what risks this stock faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for British American Tobacco you should know about.

