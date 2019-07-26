Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days time. You can purchase shares before the 30th of July in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 15th of August.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust's next dividend payment will be CA$0.069 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed CA$0.82 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a trailing yield of 8.1% on the current stock price of CA$10.2. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to investigate whether Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust paid out more than half (64%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. While Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust seems to be paying out a very high percentage of its income, REITs have different dividend payment behaviour and so, while we don't think this is great, we also don't think it is unusual. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the past year it paid out 166% of its free cash flow as dividends, which is uncomfortably high. It's hard to consistently pay out more cash than you generate without either borrowing or using company cash, so we'd wonder how the company justifies this payout level.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust's earnings per share have dropped 9.8% a year over the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were six years ago. If a company's dividend stays flat while earnings are in decline, this is typically a sign that it is paying out a larger percentage of its earnings. This can become unsustainable if earnings fall far enough.

Final Takeaway

Is Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust worth buying for its dividend? It's definitely not great to see earnings per share shrinking. The company paid out an acceptable percentage of its income, but an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow over the past year. It's not an attractive combination from a dividend perspective, and we're inclined to pass on this one for the time being.