Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Therefore, if you purchase Portland General Electric's shares on or after the 23rd of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 17th of October.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.45 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.81 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Portland General Electric has a trailing yield of 3.6% on the current stock price of $50.15. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Check out our latest analysis for Portland General Electric

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Portland General Electric paid out 65% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Portland General Electric generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It paid out an unsustainably high 296% of its free cash flow as dividends over the past 12 months, which is worrying. It's pretty hard to pay out more than you earn, so we wonder how Portland General Electric intends to continue funding this dividend, or if it could be forced to cut the payment.

Portland General Electric paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Portland General Electric to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. This is why it's a relief to see Portland General Electric earnings per share are up 4.4% per annum over the last five years. Earnings have been growing somewhat, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Portland General Electric has delivered 5.5% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Portland General Electric got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Portland General Electric is paying out a reasonable percentage of its income and an uncomfortably high 296% of its cash flow as dividends. At least earnings per share have been growing steadily. With the way things are shaping up from a dividend perspective, we'd be inclined to steer clear of Portland General Electric.

So if you're still interested in Portland General Electric despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Be aware that Portland General Electric is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

Generally, we wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see. Here's a curated list of interesting stocks that are strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    The S&P 500, which is often viewed as the best barometer of stock market health, delivered its worst first-half return since Richard Nixon was president. To boot, the technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite, which has been largely responsible for lifting the market to new highs over the past year, has firmly plunged into a bear market. While periods of heightened volatility and uncertainty are unnerving for all walks of investors, it can be an especially trying time for retirees.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    If giant yields are what attract you, here are two you need to look at now and one that may not be worth the risk.

  • Another Fed Rate Hike Is Coming: 3 Bank Stocks That Will Benefit From Rising Interest Rates

    Now investors look to the Federal Reserve, which has been aggressively fighting inflation with its primary tool: interest rate increases. When the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points in June, it was its largest rate hike in 28 years. The Fed raised rates another 75 basis points in July, and investors expect a similar increase during its meeting next week.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash: These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Wealth-building investments don't have to start at the bottom of a bear market. These two stocks are almost always fabulous buys.

  • Peloton Stock Just Got a Whole Lot More Interesting

    On Sept. 12, Peloton Interactive's (NASDAQ: PTON) new management announced a bombshell development: Peloton co-founders John Foley and Hisao Kushi are completely out at the connected-fitness company. In Peloton's official press release, Foley was praised as a "visionary" who played an integral role -- not just at Peloton but in redefining the home-fitness experience at large. The simple idea of combining at-home exercise equipment with in-studio instructor videos was a novel approach when Peloton started.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Soar 60% to 188%, According to Wall Street

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down about 27% in 2022. It's tough all over, but growth stocks are getting beaten down to prices that were unimaginable a year ago. Analysts on Wall Street who follow these three growth stocks believe they could do a whole lot of climbing in the not-so-distant future.

  • This Scottsdale company — one of Arizona's most profitable — is about to be sold for $14 billion

    Singapore-based GIC, which oversees that nation's foreign reserves, along with Oak Street, a division of Blue Owl, will acquire Store Capital.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Create Lasting Generational Wealth

    If you are looking to pass your savings on to your children, this trio of high-yield stocks could help with that goal.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming this week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Buy I Bonds Now at 9.6%. A New Rate Comes in November.

    One of the best current deals in the bond market—Treasury Series I savings bonds—is likely to get less attractive in November when a new rate on the popular investments is set. Individual investors may want to snap up the inflation-linked I bonds before the end of October to get the current 9.6% interest rate for the first six months. The new rate, applying to bonds purchased in November, is likely to be closer to 6%, Barron’s estimates, based on the formula used by the U.S. Treasury to calculate the semiannual rate.

  • 5 Dividend Stocks Yielding Over 5% to Boost Your Passive Income This September

    With stock prices sliding, dividend yields are rising, enabling investors to generate more income from new investments.

  • 3 Once-In-a-Generation Buying Opportunities In the Nasdaq Bear Market

    Things have been even worse for the tech-centric Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), which has lost as much as 34% of its value on a peak-to-trough basis since hitting its closing high in November. The magnitude of the Nasdaq's decline has kept the widely followed index firmly entrenched in a bear market. The first buying opportunity you may never see again is the chance to load up on shares of semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) below $30.

  • Applied Optoelectronics to sell manufacturing facilities in China in $150M deal

    "After careful consideration, we concluded that it is in the best interest of the company and our shareholders for AOI to exit the transceiver market and focus our resources on our CATV business and manufacturing lasers and laser components for the datacenter, CATV, telecom, and FTTH markets,” said Thompson Lin, founder, president and CEO of Applied Optoelectronics. “Further, we believe that this transaction opens up new opportunities for customer expansion with our existing datacenter laser bus

  • Better Buy: AT&T vs. Verizon Stock

    AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon (NYSE: VZ) are two titans of the telecommunications industry, and each company's respective stocks have long been go-to vehicles for income-focused investors. Which of these dividend-paying telecom stocks is the better buy at today's prices? George Budwell: Telecom giant AT&T is a company in transition.

  • Under pressure to curtail runaway inflation, Fed could go very big with next rate hike

    The Federal Reserve is an institution that relies on confidence and consistency. Both have been shaken as the central bank struggles to tamp down inflation and regain the trust of investors.

  • 3 Stock-Split Stocks Set to Soar by as Much as 101% From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street

    If just two themes have defined the stock market in 2022, those themes would be stock splits and the bear market. Both have disproportionately affected the technology sector, with some of the largest tech companies in the U.S. opting for stock splits to reduce their high share prices, and the Nasdaq-100 tech index bearing the brunt of the broader market losses. Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have all conducted stock splits this year, and each stock has touched its 52-week low within the last four months.

  • These 2 Artificial Intelligence Stocks Are Set for Strong Growth, Say Analysts

    What do you get when you combine beaten-down stock prices with an economic and technological niche poised to gain as it becomes ever more essential? You get stocks with a low cost of entry – plus high upside potential and approval from Wall Street’s analysts. The niche we’re talking about is AI, artificial intelligence, once a pipe dream of science fiction but today a computing technology that is growing ever more important. AI powers the rapidly expanding Internet of Things, is the technology b

  • The $17 Trillion Market Opportunity You Can't Afford to Miss

    The S&P 500 tumbled 20% during the first six months of 2022, its worst first-half decline in half a century. Meanwhile, the bond market experienced its worst decline on record. A typical portfolio of 60% stocks and 40% bonds produced its worst return since the Great Depression.

  • Tech's record-breaking buybacks matter for investors — here's why

    Big Tech's big buybacks are hitting new highs. Here's what that means for investors.

  • 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ray Dalio

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ray Dalio. To skip our analysis of Ray Dalio’s profile, investment strategy, and 13F holdings, you can go directly to see the 5 Blue Chip Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ray Dalio. With […]