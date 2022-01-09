Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase Hormel Foods' shares before the 14th of January to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.26 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.04 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Hormel Foods has a trailing yield of approximately 2.1% on its current stock price of $49.85. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Hormel Foods's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Hormel Foods has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

See our latest analysis for Hormel Foods

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Hormel Foods paid out 58% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Dividends consumed 68% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's positive to see that Hormel Foods's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That explains why we're not overly excited about Hormel Foods's flat earnings over the past five years. It's better than seeing them drop, certainly, but over the long term, all of the best dividend stocks are able to meaningfully grow their earnings per share.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Hormel Foods has delivered 15% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Hormel Foods for the upcoming dividend? While earnings per share are flat, at least Hormel Foods has not committed itself to an unsustainable dividend, with its earnings and cashflow payout ratios within reasonable bounds. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

Ever wonder what the future holds for Hormel Foods? See what the 10 analysts we track are forecasting, with this visualisation of its historical and future estimated earnings and cash flow

If you're in the market for dividend stocks, we recommend checking our list of top dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 30% of My Retirement Is in These 5 Stocks: Here's Why I Believe They're Winners for 2022

    I own 30 stocks in my retirement account. Some of the companies are promising, but still have a lot to prove. Individually, each of those accounts for just a small percentage of the value of my overall portfolio.

  • ‘Bond King’ Jeffery Gundlach predicts the dollar will dive — which means these 3 assets could shine

    The billionaire investor expects the U.S. dollar to "slip pretty mightily."

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Wells Fargo Says ‘Buy’

    What do you think of roller coasters? We may be in for one in 2022, with the markets showing higher volatility – and perhaps a lower net gain – than last year. Headwinds include rising inflation, the Fed’s likely actions to tighten monetary policy in response, and increased labor costs. Tailwinds may include that same Fed action, as it carries potential to blunt a ‘stagflationary’ period, and a likely political shift waiting in the fall. Writing from Wells Fargo, senior equity strategist Christo

  • Bank of America Pounds the Table on Nvidia Stock

    With its fingers in the pies of everything from gaming, data center and crypto to auto and the metaverse, Nvidia (NVDA) has seen outstanding success both in real-world performance and from an investing perspective over the past few years. Following conversations with Nvidia’s CFO, Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya is confident the chip giant will keep on outperforming. “We continue to believe the company is best positioned to address several of the most important, multi-decade secular growth op

  • 10 Safe Dividend Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we are going to talk about our list of the 10 safe dividend stocks to buy in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis about dividend investing and go directly to the 5 Safe Dividend Stocks for 2022. For veteran and amateur investors alike, dividend stocks present the best opportunity to retire […]

  • Why Cryptocurrencies Like Ethereum, Cardano, Shiba Inu, and Cosmos Plunged Today

    The weekend continues to be a rough time for cryptocurrency holders. The stock market closes on Saturday and Sunday, but digital assets trade 24 hours, 7 days a week and Saturday has repeatedly been a down day for the cryptocurrency market over the past month. Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) continues its slide, falling 5.1% in the last 24 hours as of 4:20 p.m. ET.

  • 'The Big Short' investor Michael Burry warned markets would crash, bet against Elon Musk, and slammed the GameStop saga last year. Here are his 6 highlights of 2021.

    The Scion Asset Management boss called bitcoin a "speculative bubble," predicted the inflation spike, and sold most of his US stocks in 2021.

  • Risk Bubbles Are Deflating Everywhere, Some Market Watchers Say

    (Bloomberg) -- For those concerned that the decade-long super-easy monetary policy has created asset bubbles around the world, the first signs of trouble may be in the making for inflated markets.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseCyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and OmicronCrypto Diehards Are About to Find Out If It Really Was a BubbleVeteran Equity Strategist Expects a ‘Cathartic Upchuck’ in 2022Djokovic December Covid

  • AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Pays A US$1.41 Dividend In Just Four Days

    Readers hoping to buy AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is...

  • 3 Oil Pipeline Stocks to Gain on the Prospering Industry

    Despite Omicron spreading rapidly worldwide, the outlook for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Production & Pipelines industry is bullish. Kinder Morgan (KMI), Williams Companies (WMB) and MPLX LP (MPLX) are the frontrunners in the industry.

  • 1 Lithium Producer Is Mining Big Gains in the Booming EV Market

    The revolutionary growth being experienced in the electric vehicle (EV) market goes much deeper than the car sales that we as consumers see at the surface. To be more specific, lithium batteries are what's currently powering us into the future for the EV market. For investors, lithium producers have made for a good investment opportunity.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Are Also Generating Billions in Free Cash

    It's frustrating for investors when a stock constantly needs to issue shares to raise money so that it can continue growing. Even though sales may be increasing, without positive free cash flow, it can become a risky buy simply due to the potential for dilution, which can drive a company's share price down.

  • Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in AT&T (T) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to AT&T (T) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

    Readers hoping to buy Freeport-McMoRan Inc. ( NYSE:FCX ) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the...

  • Down Over 70% in 2021, These 2 Stocks Have 10X Potential

    While the tech-focused growth stock sell-off has undoubtedly not helped either of these stocks, the underlying megatrends that these two companies benefit from look more robust than ever. Thanks to the strength of these trends and the beating these companies' share prices have taken, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) and C3.ai (NYSE: AI) look poised to rebound in 2022 -- and potentially become 10x investments over the long term. Aiming "to connect the world through fitness, empowering people to be the best version of themselves anywhere, anytime," at-home fitness specialist Peloton has seen its stock drop nearly 80% from its all-time highs in 2021.

  • Why CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Sank 50.5% in 2021 and Continues to Fall

    Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) sank 50.5% in 2021, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. After surging roughly 151% across 2020's trading, investors reassessed the gene-editing specialist's drug pipeline and moved out of the company's stock. While the benchmark index managed to post stellar performance last year, this was largely driven by a small selection of mega-cap stocks, and many smaller, more speculative growth plays saw significant sell-offs across the year's trading.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Dropped 25% Last Month

    Owners of ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock needed a strong stomach to end 2021. After a 24% gain to start the fourth quarter in October, shares of the electric-vehicle (EV) charging network company ended the year with a 25.4% drop in December, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. All the ups and downs came as a bipartisan infrastructure bill was being debated in Congress.

  • A selloff in Treasurys has sent yields surging, leaving this ETF saddled with its worst return to start a calendar year on record

    It has been a withering start for debt so far in 2022 but the extent to which bonds have come under pressure is best exemplified in these ETFs.

  • 3 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000

    Not only has the company produced an incredible 15.1% annualized return since its 1994 NYSE listing, it has also increased its dividend for 97 consecutive quarters and has made 617 consecutive monthly dividend payments (that's more than 51 years). If you aren't familiar, Realty Income is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that invests in single-tenant properties.

  • 5 Unstoppable Metaverse Stocks to Buy in 2022

    While many companies are scrambling to carve out their part of the metaverse, Nvidia is already marketing a successful product. Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs) should enjoy tremendous demand over the long term as well as the metaverse is built. Few companies can compete at the same level as Nvidia in powering virtual reality apps.