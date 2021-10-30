Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Capitol Federal Financial's shares before the 4th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 19th of November.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.085 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.74 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Capitol Federal Financial has a trailing yield of 6.1% on the current share price of $12.13. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Capitol Federal Financial has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Capitol Federal Financial is paying out an acceptable 62% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's not ideal to see Capitol Federal Financial's earnings per share have been shrinking at 2.2% a year over the previous five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Capitol Federal Financial has delivered 2.1% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Capitol Federal Financial? We're not overly enthused to see Capitol Federal Financial's earnings in retreat at the same time as the company is paying out more than half of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. These characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance, and investors may not be happy with the results of owning this stock for its dividend.

With that being said, if you're still considering Capitol Federal Financial as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Capitol Federal Financial (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

