Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days time. If you purchase the stock on or after the 31st of July, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 15th of August.

ADTRAN's next dividend payment will be US$0.09 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.36 per share. Last year's total dividend payments show that ADTRAN has a trailing yield of 3.1% on the current share price of $11.43. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether ADTRAN can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Check out our latest analysis for ADTRAN

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. An unusually high payout ratio of 346% of its profit suggests something is happening other than the usual distribution of profits to shareholders. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether ADTRAN generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 273% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. Unless there were something in the business we're not grasping, this could signal a risk that the dividend may have to be cut in the future.

ADTRAN does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given ADTRAN's payments were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we are concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

NasdaqGS:ADTN Historical Dividend Yield, July 27th 2019 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. ADTRAN's earnings per share have plummeted approximately 33% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. ADTRAN's dividend payments are broadly unchanged compared to where they were ten years ago. When earnings are declining yet the dividends are flat, typically the company is either paying out a higher portion of its earnings, or paying out of cash or debt on the balance sheet, neither of which is ideal.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy ADTRAN for the upcoming dividend? Not only are earnings per share declining, but ADTRAN is paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its earnings and cashflow to shareholders as dividends. Unless there are grounds to believe a turnaround is imminent, this is one of the least attractive dividend stocks under this analysis. Bottom line: ADTRAN has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.