Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase K-Bro Linen's shares before the 28th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 14th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.10 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$1.20 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, K-Bro Linen has a trailing yield of approximately 4.1% on its current stock price of CA$29.04. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Last year, K-Bro Linen paid out 265% of its profit to shareholders in the form of dividends. This is not sustainable behaviour and requires a closer look on behalf of the purchaser. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether K-Bro Linen generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 66% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's disappointing to see that the dividend was not covered by profits, but cash is more important from a dividend sustainability perspective, and K-Bro Linen fortunately did generate enough cash to fund its dividend. Still, if the company repeatedly paid a dividend greater than its profits, we'd be concerned. Very few companies are able to sustainably pay dividends larger than their reported earnings.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by K-Bro Linen's 21% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, K-Bro Linen has lifted its dividend by approximately 0.9% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Is K-Bro Linen worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have been in decline, which is not encouraging. Worse, K-Bro Linen's paying out a majority of its earnings and more than half its free cash flow. Positive cash flows are good news but it's not a good combination. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

So if you're still interested in K-Bro Linen despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for K-Bro Linen and you should be aware of them before buying any shares.

