Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Franklin Resources' shares on or after the 30th of March, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 14th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.30 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.20 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Franklin Resources stock has a trailing yield of around 4.6% on the current share price of $26.29. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Franklin Resources's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Franklin Resources is paying out an acceptable 59% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Franklin Resources's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 8.6% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, Franklin Resources has lifted its dividend by approximately 13% a year on average. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Franklin Resources? We're not overly enthused to see Franklin Resources's earnings in retreat at the same time as the company is paying out more than half of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. Franklin Resources doesn't appear to have a lot going for it, and we're not inclined to take a risk on owning it for the dividend.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Franklin Resources don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For example, we've found 4 warning signs for Franklin Resources that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

