Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy TC Energy Corporation (TSE:TRP) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see TC Energy Corporation (TSE:TRP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. Meaning, you will need to purchase TC Energy's shares before the 30th of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.90 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$3.60 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, TC Energy has a trailing yield of 5.0% on the current stock price of CA$72.37. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether TC Energy has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. TC Energy distributed an unsustainably high 187% of its profit as dividends to shareholders last year. Without more sustainable payment behaviour, the dividend looks precarious. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. It paid out an unsustainably high 358% of its free cash flow as dividends over the past 12 months, which is worrying. Unless there were something in the business we're not grasping, this could signal a risk that the dividend may have to be cut in the future.

Cash is slightly more important than profit from a dividend perspective, but given TC Energy's payouts were not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned about the sustainability of this dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. That's why it's comforting to see TC Energy's earnings have been skyrocketing, up 62% per annum for the past five years. Earnings per share are increasing at a rapid rate, but the company is paying out more than we think is sustainable, based on current earnings. Generally, when a company is paying out more than it earned as dividends, it could signal either that the company is spending heavily to fund its growth, or that earnings growth is likely to slow due to lack of reinvestment.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last 10 years, TC Energy has lifted its dividend by approximately 7.9% a year on average. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Is TC Energy an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? While it's nice to see earnings per share growing, we're curious about how TC Energy intends to continue growing, or maintain the dividend in a downturn given that it's paying out such a high percentage of its earnings and cashflow. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

With that being said, if you're still considering TC Energy as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for TC Energy (2 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

