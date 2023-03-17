Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Scales Corporation Limited (NZSE:SCL) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Scales Corporation Limited (NZSE:SCL) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Scales' shares before the 22nd of March to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is NZ$0.041 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of NZ$0.19 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Scales stock has a trailing yield of around 6.1% on the current share price of NZ$3.11. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Scales's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Scales can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Last year Scales paid out 91% of its profits as dividends to shareholders, suggesting the dividend is not well covered by earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Scales generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The company paid out 92% of its free cash flow over the last year, which we think is outside the ideal range for most businesses. Cash flows are usually much more volatile than earnings, so this could be a temporary effect - but we'd generally want to look more closely here.

As Scales's dividend was not well covered by either earnings or cash flow, we would be concerned that this dividend could be at risk over the long term.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. So we're not too excited that Scales's earnings are down 4.8% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last eight years, Scales has lifted its dividend by approximately 8.4% a year on average. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. Scales is already paying out 91% of its profits, and with shrinking earnings we think it's unlikely that this dividend will grow quickly in the future.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Scales? It's looking like an unattractive opportunity, with its earnings per share declining, while, paying out an uncomfortably high percentage of both its profits (91%) and cash flow as dividends. This is a starkly negative combination that often suggests a dividend cut could be in the company's near future. Bottom line: Scales has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

So if you're still interested in Scales despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Scales that we strongly recommend you have a look at before investing in the company.

A common investing mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a full list of high-yield dividend stocks.

