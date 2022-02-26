Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Readers hoping to buy Coles Group Limited (ASX:COL) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Accordingly, Coles Group investors that purchase the stock on or after the 3rd of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be AU$0.33 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.61 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Coles Group has a trailing yield of 3.5% on the current share price of A$17.49. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. It paid out 82% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be concerned if earnings began to decline. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Coles Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 51% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's not encouraging to see that Coles Group's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, three years ago, Coles Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 6.9% a year on average.

The Bottom Line

Has Coles Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? While earnings per share are flat, at least Coles Group has not committed itself to an unsustainable dividend, with its earnings and cashflow payout ratios within reasonable bounds. It's not the most attractive proposition from a dividend perspective, and we'd probably give this one a miss for now.

So if you're still interested in Coles Group despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Coles Group you should know about.

