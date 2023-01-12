Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy Edaran Berhad (KLSE:EDARAN) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Edaran Berhad (KLSE:EDARAN) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Edaran Berhad's shares on or after the 17th of January, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 3rd of February.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.018 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.018 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Edaran Berhad has a trailing yield of 3.1% on the current share price of MYR0.565. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Edaran Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Edaran Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Edaran Berhad reported a loss after tax last year, which means it's paying a dividend despite being unprofitable. While this might be a one-off event, this is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term. With the recent loss, it's important to check if the business generated enough cash to pay its dividend. If Edaran Berhad didn't generate enough cash to pay the dividend, then it must have either paid from cash in the bank or by borrowing money, neither of which is sustainable in the long term. Over the last year, it paid out dividends equivalent to 293% of what it generated in free cash flow, a disturbingly high percentage. Unless there were something in the business we're not grasping, this could signal a risk that the dividend may have to be cut in the future.

Edaran Berhad does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Edaran Berhad was unprofitable last year, but at least the general trend suggests its earnings have been improving over the past five years. Even so, an unprofitable company whose business does not quickly recover is usually not a good candidate for dividend investors.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Edaran Berhad's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were two years ago.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Edaran Berhad? We're a bit uncomfortable with it paying a dividend while being loss-making, especially given that the dividend was not well covered by free cash flow. Bottom line: Edaran Berhad has some unfortunate characteristics that we think could lead to sub-optimal outcomes for dividend investors.

So if you're still interested in Edaran Berhad despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Edaran Berhad that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

