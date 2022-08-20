Why It Might Not Make Sense To Buy SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF) For Its Upcoming Dividend

SG Fleet Group Limited (ASX:SGF) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. In other words, investors can purchase SG Fleet Group's shares before the 24th of August in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 8th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is AU$0.068 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of AU$0.15 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that SG Fleet Group has a trailing yield of 5.7% on the current share price of A$2.65. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. It paid out 83% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. We'd be worried about the risk of a drop in earnings. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. SG Fleet Group paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 117%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

SG Fleet Group paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to SG Fleet Group's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see SG Fleet Group's earnings per share have dropped 5.5% a year over the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. SG Fleet Group has delivered 18% dividend growth per year on average over the past eight years. The only way to pay higher dividends when earnings are shrinking is either to pay out a larger percentage of profits, spend cash from the balance sheet, or borrow the money. SG Fleet Group is already paying out a high percentage of its income, so without earnings growth, we're doubtful of whether this dividend will grow much in the future.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid SG Fleet Group? SG Fleet Group had an average payout ratio, but its free cash flow was lower and earnings per share have been declining. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of SG Fleet Group don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For example, SG Fleet Group has 3 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

