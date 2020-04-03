Why you might see the sports and toy aisles blocked off at Walmart in Vermont

Wal-Mart in Williston is one of the box stores closing off non-essential sections of its store to comply with governor's order to not offer non-essential goods. April 1, 2020.

BURLINGTON, Vt. – Large Vermont retailers such as Target, Walmart and Costco are now required to limit the sales of non-essential items in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The directive was announced by the Agency of Commerce and Community Development on Tuesday. The agency hopes it will reduce the overall number of people going into stores to purchase items such as clothing, electronics and toys during the state's "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order.

"Large ‘big box’ retailers generate significant shopping traffic by virtue of their size and the variety of goods offered in a single location,” said Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development in a news release.

“This volume of shopping traffic significantly increases the risk of further spread of this dangerous virus to Vermonters and the viability of Vermont’s health care system."

Retailers are being asked to promote online ordering, delivery and curbside pickup to customers. On its website, the consumer electronics retailer Best Buy is offering "Contactless Curbside" pickup and doorstep delivery.

Coronavirus impact: Economy lost 701,000 jobs in March, breaking 10-year string of gains

Laid off or furloughed?: We answer your questions about unemployment benefits

Wal-Mart in Williston is letting customers know it is not offering "non-essential" items for purchase. The store roped off a large section of its store to comply with the governor's order April 1, 2020. More

What items are considered 'non-essential'?

According to the news release, large retailers must cease in-person sales of items that include, but are not limited to:

Arts and crafts items.

Beauty supplies.

Carpet and flooring.

Clothes.

Consumer electronics.

Entertainment (books, music, movies).

Furniture.

Home and garden.

Jewelry.

Paint.

Photo services.

Sports equipment.

Toys.

Access to aisles or sections of the store that contain these items will be restricted. Retailers that sell essential goods such as food, beverages and medicine are still allowing in-person sales of those items.

Contact Ethan Bakuli at (802) 556-1804 or ebakuli@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @BakuliEthan.

All coverage of the coronavirus is being provided for free to our readers. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Free Press.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Vermont 'big box' stores limit sales of clothing, toys, electronics