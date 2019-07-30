Why You Should Like Miko NV’s (EBR:MIKO) ROCE

Today we'll look at Miko NV (EBR:MIKO) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Miko:

0.089 = €14m ÷ (€209m - €57m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Miko has an ROCE of 8.9%.

Is Miko's ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that Miko's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 6.0% average in the Food industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Independently of how Miko compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Miko's past growth compares to other companies.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure.

How Miko's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Miko has total liabilities of €57m and total assets of €209m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 27% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

What We Can Learn From Miko's ROCE

With that in mind, Miko's ROCE appears pretty good. Miko looks strong on this analysis, but there are plenty of other companies that could be a good opportunity.

I will like Miko better if I see some big insider buys.