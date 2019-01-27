Why Millennials Need to Stop Chasing the Early Retirement Dream

Nearly everyone dreams of retiring early. As you get older and closer to retirement age, it's hard not to fantasize waking up naturally each morning without a blaring alarm, and spending your days however you please.

But more workers are facing the truth that early retirement may not be in the cards for them. In fact, nearly three-quarters (74%) of Americans say they expect to work past retirement age, according to a 2017 Gallup poll, and the average nonretired American also predicts they'll retire around age 66.

Image source: Getty Images

Then there are the millennials. These younger workers have a much more optimistic view of retirement, with more of them hoping to retire much earlier than their parents. In fact, the average millennial worker dreams of retiring at age 56, according to a survey from assisted-living company Provision Living. (For comparison, the average baby boomer's dream retirement age was 64.)

Aiming for an ambitious retirement age isn't a bad thing. It's fantastic to have goals, and if you're willing to work harder now, you can play harder in retirement. That being said, if your goal is to retire early, you need to ensure that your finances are on the same page as your hopes and dreams.

When dreams and budgets don't align

The major problem with planning for an early retirement is that you'll need to supercharge your savings in the decades leading up to it. And while many millennials may want to retire in their mid-50s, nearly half of them (43%) have $5,000 or less stashed in a retirement fund, according to the Provision Living survey. That's not going to go very far.

Of course, millennials are young. Members of the millennial cohort are between 23 and 38 in 2019, so they still have decades left before retirement is within reach. But the loftier your retirement goal, the more early and aggressive saving you need to do.

For example, say you want $1 million saved by the time you turn 55. (You may need more or less than that, depending on a variety of factors, but for simplicity's sake, let's make your goal $1 million.) If you started saving at age 20 and earned a 7% annual rate of return on your investments, you'd need to save around $600 per month for 35 years to reach that goal. If you're on track with that savings plan, you'd need to have around $43,000 saved by the time you're 25.

Is that realistic for most people? Probably not. But does that mean you should give up on your ideal retirement altogether? Of course not! It's easy to dream big -- it's just not so easy to take the required steps to achieve those goals. The key is setting manageable goals, then creating a savings plan that you know you can stick to.

A retirement dream you can (realistically) achieve

If your savings are falling a little (or a lot) short of where they should be, all hope of exiting the rat race sooner is not lost. You may not be able to retire as early as you want, but it doesn't mean you can't retire at all -- but you need to adjust your time horizon.

The first step is figuring out about how much you'll need to have saved for retirement. The longer you wait to retire by continuing to work, the less you'll need to save each month -- so adjust your retirement age based on your budget and how much you can reasonably put aside every month.