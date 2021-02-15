Here’s Why Miller Value Likes Uber Technologies (UBER)
Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its ‘Opportunity Equity’ fourth-quarter 2020 Investor Letter – a copy of which can be seen here. A net return of 35.4% was recorded by the fund for the Q4 of 2020, outperforming its S&P 500 benchmark that delivered a 12.15% return. You can view the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a peek at their top bets for 2021.
Miller Value Partners, in their Q4 2020 Investor Letter, said that Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) was a top contributor for their portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2020. Uber Technologies, Inc. is a ride-hailing, courier technology company that currently has a $112.2 billion market cap. For the past 3 months, UBER delivered a decent 27.35% return and settled at $60.63 per share at the closing of February 12th.
Here is what Miller Value Partners has to say about Uber Technologies, Inc. in their Q4 2020 investor letter:
"It was a busy quarter for Uber Technologies (UBER) who took off in the quarter following the passing of Proposition 22, their ballot initiative that allows them to classify their drivers as independent contractors and not employees. The company also reported 3Q results that was largely in-line with expectations. Adjusted net revenues of $2.81B was slightly below expectations of $2.82B with EBITDA of -$625M coming in slightly worse than expectations for -$623M. The company reiterated their expectation that they will reach EBITDA profitability at some point in 2021, as their Eats business continues to see strong growth as the pandemic continues. The company announced the sale of ATG, their self-driving car unit, to Aurora for $4B, while investing $400M in the business and holding a 26% share of the combined entity. This was followed by the announcement of the company selling Uber Elevate, their air taxi business, to Joby Aviation with Uber investing an additional $75M in Joby. The company’s acquisition of Postmates closed in the quarter and Mexico’s antitrust regulators approved Uber’s acquisition of Cornershop, the Latin American grocery delivery company. The company also announced a joint-venture with SK Telecom, to create a South Korean taxi-share company investing $150M in the start-up."
Just recently, we published an article about the 15 biggest VC companies in the world, and Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) is a part of it. UBER delivered a 52.87% return in the past 12 months.
Our calculations show that Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) ranks 19th in our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.
