Why Milton Industries Limited’s (NSE:MILTON) Use Of Investor Capital Doesn’t Look Great

Today we’ll look at Milton Industries Limited (NSE:MILTON) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the ‘return’ (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Milton Industries:

0.086 = ₹31m ÷ (₹696m – ₹336m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, Milton Industries has an ROCE of 8.6%.

Does Milton Industries Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. We can see Milton Industries’s ROCE is meaningfully below the Forestry industry average of 13%. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Putting aside Milton Industries’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is poor – considering the risk of owning stocks compared to government bonds. There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.





When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Milton Industries is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Milton Industries’s ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Milton Industries has total liabilities of ₹336m and total assets of ₹696m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 48% of its total assets. With a medium level of current liabilities boosting the ROCE a little, Milton Industries’s low ROCE is unappealing.