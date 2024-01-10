Why are some Milwaukee neighborhoods plowed first, what are the rules for shoveling and answers to other questions

It's official, the snow season has arrived. With that comes messy roadways and some special city ordinances.

From shoveling sidewalks to winter parking and snow removal, here are some things you should know.

Can a snow affect garbage and recycling collection?

Yes. There can be delays in garbage and recycling collection due to staffing levels when there is snow and ice on the roads, according to the Department of Public Works.

One thing residents should know is that all residents must clear snow and ice around, on top of and leading to their garbage and recycling carts.

A man shovels snow along North Summit Avenue Friday, March 10, 2023, in Milwaukee.

Are you required to clear your sidewalks in Milwaukee?

Yes. Per city ordinance, Milwaukee sidewalks are required to be clear of snow and ice 24 hours after snow stops falling. It is the responsibility of the property owner to clear the public sidewalks and fire hydrants if they are next to your property, according to the Department of Public Works. Snow should not be shoveled or moved in any way into the streets.

Failure to remove the snow from sidewalks next your property can result in a $50 fine for first-time offenders.

The city also asks residents to assist neighbors with clearing snow, especially those who are elderly or disabled.

Why are some neighborhoods plowed before others?

The routes that plows start with for residential streets switches each year to ensure fairness to neighborhoods, according to the Department of Public Works.

Does the city of Milwaukee plow alleys?

No. According to the Department of Public Works, "Alleys are not public right-of-ways in the same sense that streets and sidewalks are, but are quasi rear driveways that provide access for off-street parking and other public utilities and services, such as garbage and recycling collection."

What are winter parking rules in Milwaukee?

During a snow emergency parking is not allowed on:

Highways

Mass transit routes

Vehicles must utilize alternate side parking from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Additional parking rules are in affect, which you can learn more about here. There are also a limited number of Milwaukee Public School playgrounds that become available for parking during a snow emergency.

How to drive safely on the roads during a snow storm

The city of Milwaukee recommends these tips for driving in the snow:

Stay home; if you can.

Plan your route to stay on main streets as much as possible.

Adjust your driving for conditions by slowing down and providing more space for braking.

Give some distance to trucks salting and brining streets to ensure the products hits the street and not your car.

There are 7,000 lane miles in the city of Milwaukee, and the smore snow there is, the longer it takes to get to every street. The city's goal is to get to every street 18 to 24 hours after the snow has stopped falling.

Drew Dawson can be reached at ddawson@jrn.com or 262-289-1324.

