Why We Like Mind Gym PLC’s (LON:MIND) 41% Return On Capital Employed

Today we’ll look at Mind Gym PLC (LON:MIND) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we’ll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Mind Gym:

0.41 = UK£6.2m ÷ (UK£18m – UK£7.5m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Mind Gym has an ROCE of 41%.

Does Mind Gym Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Mind Gym’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 22% average in the Professional Services industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Mind Gym’s ROCE is currently very good.

As we can see, Mind Gym currently has an ROCE of 41%, less than the 56% it reported 3 years ago. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Mind Gym’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Mind Gym has total liabilities of UK£7.5m and total assets of UK£18m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 41% of its total assets. Mind Gym has a medium level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On Mind Gym’s ROCE

Despite this, it reports a high ROCE, and may be worth investigating further.