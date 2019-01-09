Why Minda Industries Limited’s (NSE:MINDAIND) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing

The goal of this article is to teach you how to use price to earnings ratios (P/E ratios). We’ll look at Minda Industries Limited’s (NSE:MINDAIND) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company’s share price. Minda Industries has a P/E ratio of 24.95, based on the last twelve months. That means that at current prices, buyers pay ₹24.95 for every ₹1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do You Calculate Minda Industries’s P/E Ratio?

The formula for P/E is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Share Price ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Minda Industries:

P/E of 24.95 = ₹322.6 ÷ ₹12.93 (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio implies that investors pay a higher price for the earning power of the business. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. That’s because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the ‘E’ in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Notably, Minda Industries grew EPS by a whopping 47% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 44%. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

How Does Minda Industries’s P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can get an indication of market expectations by looking at the P/E ratio. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (17.7) for companies in the auto components industry is lower than Minda Industries’s P/E.

That means that the market expects Minda Industries will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn’t guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don’t Consider The Balance Sheet

It’s important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. That means it doesn’t take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future), by taking on debt (or spending its remaining cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Minda Industries’s Balance Sheet

Minda Industries has net debt worth just 8.0% of its market capitalization. So it doesn’t have as many options as it would with net cash, but its debt would not have much of an impact on its P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On Minda Industries’s P/E Ratio

Minda Industries has a P/E of 25. That’s higher than the average in the IN market, which is 17.1. While the company does use modest debt, its recent earnings growth is impressive. So it is not surprising the market is probably extrapolating recent growth well into the future, reflected in the relatively high P/E ratio.

Investors should be looking to buy stocks that the market is wrong about. People often underestimate remarkable growth — so investors can make money when fast growth is not fully appreciated.