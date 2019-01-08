Why Minth Group Limited (HKG:425) Could Be Worth Watching

Minth Group Limited (HKG:425), which is in the auto components business, and is based in China, received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the SEHK over the last few months, increasing to HK$31 at one point, and dropping to the lows of HK$24.1. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Minth Group’s current trading price of HK$24.95 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Minth Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Minth Group still cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 3.09% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Minth Group today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is HK$24.2, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Minth Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Minth Group?

SEHK:425 Future Profit January 8th 19 More

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. Minth Group’s earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 39%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in 425’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on 425, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Minth Group. You can find everything you need to know about Minth Group in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Minth Group, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

