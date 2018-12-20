Why Minth Group Limited (HKG:425) Is A Financially Healthy Company

Small-cap and large-cap companies receive a lot of attention from investors, but mid-cap stocks like Minth Group Limited (HKG:425), with a market cap of HK$29b, are often out of the spotlight. However, generally ignored mid-caps have historically delivered better risk-adjusted returns than the two other categories of stocks. This article will examine 425’s financial liquidity and debt levels to get an idea of whether the company can deal with cyclical downturns and maintain funds to accommodate strategic spending for future growth. Note that this commentary is very high-level and solely focused on financial health, so I suggest you dig deeper yourself into 425 here.

Does 425 produce enough cash relative to debt?

Over the past year, 425 has ramped up its debt from CN¥2.5b to CN¥4.1b , which accounts for long term debt. With this increase in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at CN¥4.9b , ready to deploy into the business. Additionally, 425 has generated CN¥2.2b in operating cash flow over the same time period, leading to an operating cash to total debt ratio of 53%, meaning that 425’s debt is appropriately covered by operating cash. This ratio can also be a sign of operational efficiency as an alternative to return on assets. In 425’s case, it is able to generate 0.53x cash from its debt capital.

Can 425 pay its short-term liabilities?

At the current liabilities level of CN¥7.2b, it appears that the company has been able to meet these commitments with a current assets level of CN¥11b, leading to a 1.51x current account ratio. Generally, for Auto Components companies, this is a reasonable ratio since there is a bit of a cash buffer without leaving too much capital in a low-return environment.

Can 425 service its debt comfortably?

With debt at 32% of equity, 425 may be thought of as appropriately levered. 425 is not taking on too much debt commitment, which may be constraining for future growth. We can check to see whether 425 is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In 425’s, case, the ratio of 54.26x suggests that interest is comfortably covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving 425 ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

425’s debt level is appropriate for a company its size, and it is also able to generate sufficient cash flow coverage, meaning it has been able to put its debt in good use. Furthermore, the company will be able to pay all of its upcoming liabilities from its current short-term assets. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for 425’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I suggest you continue to research Minth Group to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

