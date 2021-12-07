Why a mistrial was declared for one of the men charged in killing of Amanda Blackburn

A Marion County judge declared a mistrial in the case of one of the men charged in the 2015 fatal shooting of Amanda Blackburn after issues arose during jury selection Monday, according to court officials.

The first day of trial for Larry Jo Taylor Jr., one of three men accused in the killing of the wife of an Indianapolis pastor, ended when Judge Grant Hawkins began questioning potential jurors about their knowledge of the case. Some jurors, Hawkins told IndyStar, learned "Ms. Blackburn was pregnant at the time of her death" — a fact the defense had successfully moved to keep from jurors.

More than one juror was aware of the information, and a mistrial was declared. The court will seat a new jury for a subsequent trial.

Taylor is facing four counts of murder, three counts of burglary, three counts of theft and a count of robbery in connection to the November 2015 home invasion and fatal shooting. He also is charged with criminal confinement, auto theft and carrying a handgun without a license.

Taylor's co-defendants, Jalen E. Watson and Diano Cortez Gordon, accepted plea deals on the condition they cooperate in Taylor's prosecution.

Watson, who in 2017 pleaded guilty to one count of robbery and two counts of burglary, was sentenced in March to serve 29 years for the robbery charge and 20 combined years for the burglary charges, the records show. He will serve the concurrently. Seven other charges, including murder and auto theft, were dismissed as part of that deal.

Gordon in 2018 pleaded guilty to robbery resulting in serious bodily injury and two counts of burglary. His case is ongoing.

Blackburn was shot and killed Nov. 10, 2015, in her home in the 2800 block of Sunnyfield Court on the northwest side of Indianapolis. She was 12 weeks pregnant with her and her husband's second child at the time.

Police said her slaying was tied to a neighborhood burglary. Investigators said the suspects saw Davey Blackburn, the woman's husband, leave his house and seized the opportunity to also burglarize the Blackburn home.

Story continues

A neighbor reported hearing shots about 35 minutes after Davey Blackburn left, and Amanda Blackburn died two days later.

Indianapolis police later learned that Blackburn's death was part of a violent, eight-day crime spree, court documents say.

The Blackburns moved to Indianapolis a couple of years earlier and founded a new place of worship they called the Resonate Church. The family lived for four years in South Carolina, where Davey Blackburn was an assistant pastor at NewSpring Church.

The case against the men accused in the killing is in its sixth year. The Marion County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday cited the coronavirus pandemic as one factor in that long period, noting COVID "has affected our Court system for nearly two years."

The office also pointed out that the case involves multiple defendants, which also requires additional time.

A hearing in Taylor's case is scheduled for Wednesday.

Contact Lawrence Andrea at 317-775-4313 or landrea@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @lawrencegandrea.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Amanda Blackburn shooting: Mistrial declared in Larry Taylor case