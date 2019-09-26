Why Mitch McConnell Could Be Key In the Trump Impeachment Battle

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell allowed the slightest of distances between himself and President Donald Trump this week on his handling of Ukrainian aid. But the White House has no real reason to worry yet.

Any shift, however small, could have dire consequences for a White House that, as of this week, formally faces a very real threat of impeachment. Democrats are incensed over and even a few Republicans are unhappy about Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s President, during which Trump requested that its government investigate the business dealings of former Vice President Joe Biden, who is a potential Trump rival for the White House in 2020. (There is no evidence of any wrongdoing by Joe Biden or his son Hunter Biden in Ukraine.) Left in the balance? Almost $400 million in U.S. aid to Ukraine.

A U.S. whistleblower was so concerned with Trump requesting a foreign government’s assistance that would benefit the President politically, that he or she submitted a formal complaint, setting off a fast-moving impeachment wildfire at the Capitol. That confidential complaint made its way to Congress late Wednesday at McConnell’s urging and was the topic of Thursday morning’s open hearing of the House Intelligence Committee with acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire. The three-hour session did only added to the belief in Washington that impeachment would dominate what remains of this Congress and into 2021.

But don’t look for McConnell himself to join the sprint, Republicans inside and without his orbit said, and said the canny Majority Leader has a knack for leveraging any event to maximum political gain.

“McConnell is going to take this very slowly and let House Democrats dominate the news in their rush to impeach the President, while he lets it shake out among his members,” said Ron Bonjean, a Republican strategist who worked in the House during the last impeachment trial. Bonjean’s boss at the time? Rep. Michael Castle, a GOP lawmaker who voted against one of the impeachment articles facing Bill Clinton in 1999.

“Democrats in the House are really going to drive the train,” Bonjean said. But they also may be walking into a trap, he added.

“(McConnell) needs to figure out what committees may want to do hearings on what. For instance, they may want to look into the Bidens,” he said. “Joe Biden’s name gets trampled under this machine.”

Just as hearings into Hillary Clinton’s handling of a diplomatic outpost in Benghazi, Libya, and her handling of State Department emails produced no stunning revelations or criminal charges, both dogged her campaign. And, in that, McConnell may find utility to entertaining the impeachment asteroid that seems inevitable to wind up on his side of the Capitol.

It has already been quite the stunning week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made official Democrats’ drive to remove Trump from power on Tuesday. She may be within striking distance of having enough support to make impeachment a sure thing, even though lawmakers are far from even sketching possible articles of impeachment, which are similar to an indictment. If those find a majority in the House, then they’d be referred to the Senate, where Trump would, in effect, be put on trial.

For a conviction, Democrats would require two-thirds of the McConnell-led Senate to go along with charges that the President abused his office’s muscle in asking Ukraine to look into a potential probe into Biden.

Success for Democrats seems highly unlikely. Republicans have 53 seats in the Senate and Vice President Mike Pence can break a tie. That means, for Democrats to prove successful, they’d have to persuade 20 GOP lawmakers to defect and support removing Trump from office. Trump, it is worth remembering, has an 85% job approval rating among Republicans in the most recent Quinnipiac University Poll. At this point, bucking a popular President from your own party seems like a surefire way to draw a primary challenger.

Still, the impeachment whiff once again elevates McConnell’s power, and there was a visible frustration on his part this week. McConnell is a student of the Senate and a defender of legislative powers. That Trump unilaterally held up aid to Ukraine that Congress had approved annoyed McConnell greatly. That he couldn’t get answers from the Pentagon and State Department made him even grumpier.