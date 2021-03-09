Why Mitch McConnell Might Not Get a Donald Trump Reprieve

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Philip Elliott
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
senator-roy-blunt
senator-roy-blunt

Senator Roy Blunt (R-MO) speaks during a Senate Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on March 3, 2021. Credit - Greg Nash—The Hill/Bloomberg/Getty Images

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday.

During non-pandemic times, Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri organizes a lunch each Tuesday to update his party’s members on upcoming votes, policy and issues they should study-up on. The Republican Policy Committee confabs are typically cordial affairs, steps from the Senate chamber and without the intra-party divisions that often feature in more ideological segregated meetings during the rest of the week. Presidents, Vice Presidents and Cabinet members sometimes pop in. On the Senate side of the Capitol, these gatherings are the biggest of the big tents of the Republican Party. And the food tends to be pretty good.

Come 2023, those Tuesday lunches could get a lot spicier. This week, Blunt announced he will be joining at least four other Republicans in retiring when his term ends after next year’s election. The new crop of GOP lawmakers lining up to replace them, from Alabama and North Carolina to Ohio and Pennsylvania, could include more divisive figures, with some already campaigning in the style of former President Donald Trump. Just when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell thought himself finally rid of the 45th President, Trump and his image may be the party’s most plausible way back to power.

Blunt is a solid conservative, sporting an 86% lifetime rating over 23 years with the American Conservative Union scorecard. But he is hardly a firebrand. After all, he co-chaired Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony as then-chairman of the Rules Committee — a move that may have drawn a primary if he hadn’t chosen to retire. Among those floated as a replacement for him is a former Governor who resigned under allegations of computer tampering, blackmail and revenge porn against his girlfriend. (He denied the allegations, criminal charges were dropped and a comeback has been rumored for some time.)

It’s a similar scenario elsewhere. In January, stalwart Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio announced he would retire at the end of his second term. A former lawyer and lobbyist for President George H.W. Bush and trade negotiator and budget chief of President George W. Bush, Portman’s pedigree is about as mainstream as they come. He has been the go-to adviser to Republican candidates on debate prep for decades, and used to throw the football on the tarmac with reporters when he was helping John McCain in 2008. Now he may end up being replaced by any number of bomb-throwers coming up through the ranks of the Ohio Republican Party, which has moved to model itself after Trump’s national movement. The state party’s former chairwoman and a former state Treasurer are expected to jockey for who is more Trumpian.

In Pennsylvania, Trump loyalists are already trying to torpedo the chances of former Rep. Ryan Costello, a moderate Republican, to follow free-market purist Pat Toomey, who is also not seeking another term. In Alabama, Trump-appointed ambassador and Republican mega-donor Lynda Blanchard was the first to announce she was looking to replace retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, a former Appropriations Committee chair and one of best deal-makers in the Senate. And in North Carolina, where Sen. Richard Burr, a former chairman of the intelligence panel, is leaving politics at the end of this term, former first daughter-in-law Lara Trump is said to be eyeing a run for the seat.

All five Senators set to exit are solid Republicans. But Burr and Toomey voted to remove Trump from office during his second impeachment trial — grievous sins within the GOP’s base. And none of the five supported an effort on Jan. 6 to overturn Trump’s Electoral College loss. Still, each faced the threat of a primary and the headache of it all left some, like Portman, openly disgusted with the direction of their party and D.C. partisanship.

Meanwhile, Washington is still waiting to see if Senators Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin will make themselves GOP retirements Number Six and Number Seven.

This all makes clear what has been plain to anyone watching the Republican Party’s woes unfurl: Trump remains the most popular figure in the GOP, a fundraising juggernaut and a genuine political threat to any who would cross him. Just this week, he tried to stop organs of the Republican Party from using him in fundraising efforts, prompted the Republican National Committee to move part of its next retreat to Trump’s private club in Florida and launched broadsides against McConnell, GOP strategist Karl Rove and Fox News.

You could hear the frustration in an interview Sen. Lindsey Graham gave the news site Axios and its HBO broadcast. “He could make the Republican Party something that nobody else I know can make it. He can make it bigger. He can make it stronger. He can make it more diverse,” the South Carolina Republican and former Trump rival-turned-golfing buddy said. “And he also could destroy it.”

Which is why, as much as readers of this newsletter beg us to ignore him, we can’t. Trump remains a force in the Republican Party, and the next Congress will be shaped by him, both in picking nominees and general-election winners. At least until his supporters decide otherwise.

Make sense of what matters in Washington. Sign up for the daily D.C. Brief newsletter.

Recommended Stories

  • GOP Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri won't seek reelection in 2022

    Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri said Monday he will not seek reelection, making him the fifth Republican in the Senate to bow out rather than seek another term in a party searching for direction after President Donald Trump. Before election to the Senate he served seven terms in the U.S. House. Blunt, speaking at an afternoon news conference in Springfield, Missouri, said the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6 was not a factor in his decision.

  • Between Trump and a hard place: Senate's McConnell faces bipartisan unpopularity: poll

    Even at a time of heightened political polarization, Republicans and Democrats can agree on one thing: They generally don't like Mitch McConnell very much. The 79-year-old Senate Republican leader, long known as the "Grim Reaper" for killing off numerous Democratic initiatives, ranked dead last among fellow Republicans in an Ipsos poll conducted for Reuters. All told, 57% of Americans expressed an unfavorable view of McConnell, including 29% who had a "very" unfavorable view of the Kentucky Republican.

  • A top House Republican says the GOP has gone 'off the rails' and risks becoming a 'regional party'

    GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger in a new CNN interview warned that the GOP could lose future elections if the culture within the party doesn't change.

  • Senator Roy Blunt Announces He Will Not Run for Reelection

    Senator Roy Blunt (R., Mo.) announced Monday he will not seek reelection in 2022. “After 14 general election victories — three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections — I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year,” said Blunt, who is the ranking Republican member of the Senate Rules Committee. “In every job Missourians have allowed me to have, I’ve tried to do my best. In almost 12,000 votes in the Congress, I’m sure I wasn’t right every time, but you really make that decision based on the information you have at the time,” the 71-year-old senator said in his announcement. Blunt, who was first elected to the Senate in 2010, is the fifth Republican senator to announce he will retire rather than seek reelection next year. He joins Senators Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Rob Portman of Ohio, Richard Shelby of Alabama and Richard Burr of North Carolina, all of whom have announced they will not run again as Republicans look to reclaim control of the now-evenly divided Senate.

  • Mich. High School Student Accidentally Detonates Explosive in Class, Injuring Himself and 5 Others

    The school superintendent said the 16-year-old student displayed "a serious lack of judgment"

  • Trump tries to redirect GOP donations to his PAC after RNC rejects his cease-and-desist order

    Former President Donald Trump's lawyers sent the Republican National Committee and other GOP groups cease-and-desist letters on Friday, ordering them to stop using his name and image in their fundraising materials. The National Republican Congressional Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee ignored the letter, and the RNC formally rejected Trump's request on Monday afternoon. The RNC "has every right to refer to public figures as it engages in core, First Amendment-protected political speech," chief counsel Justin Riemer told Trump attorney Alex Cannon in Monday's letter, "and it will continue to do so in pursuit of these common goals." On Monday night, Trump's Save America PAC sent an email to supporters urging them to steer their donations to his PAC and give "no more money for RINOs." And also to personally enrich himself through very loose requirements for spending that apply to leadership PACS https://t.co/ZJyMnkC9KQ — Rick Hasen (@rickhasen) March 9, 2021 "The dust-up represents a rare break between the Trump team and the RNC," which, led by Trump loyalist Ronna McDaniel, worked almost seamlessly with Trump's campaign during the 2020 election, Politico notes. "But as he plots out his plans to exact revenge on his perceived Republican enemies in the 2022 midterm elections, the former president has begun to assert greater control over how his name is used to generate fundraising dollars." Trump, publicly mulling another presidential run in 2024, "has expressed annoyance at McDaniel's continued public comments that she will be neutral in the race," The Washington Post reports. And anxious "about how Trump plans to use his influence in the 2022 midterms," the RNC "is moving part of its spring donor retreat next month to Mar-a-Lago, from a nearby hotel. for a dinner speech" headlined by Trump. The RNC will pay Trump's club for the use of his facilities and the meal, the Post adds. And it is not alone. Alabama GOP Senate hopeful Lynda Blanchard is renting Mar-a-Lago for a $2,900-a-head campaign fundraiser on Saturday, Politico reports, and that doesn't even get her Trump's endorsement in the race. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyHow Democrats learned to stop worrying and hand out fat stacks of cashDemocrats are about to start sending monthly checks for most U.S. children. Why are Republicans so quiet?

  • Philippine mayor, police officers killed in possible mistake

    Police killed a central Philippine city mayor and two of his aides, while two of the police officers were killed in the latest deadly violence involving the police force, officials said Tuesday. The police were on routine patrol when they were fired upon Monday afternoon by security aides of Catbalogan City Mayor Ronaldo Aquino, who was being driven in a van in eastern Samar province, according to de Jesus. The police returned fire and killed Aquino and two of his aides, including a police escort, while the mayor's aides killed two of the police officers, who were driving behind the mayor's van, he said.

  • House Democrat says his party is 'crushing the coronavirus' while the GOP is tied up with 'fake outrage' over Dr. Seuss

    Rep. Hakeem Jeffries said he is uncertain over whether any House GOP lawmakers will sign on to Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package.

  • Official Portraits of Bill Clinton and George W. Bush Have Returned to the White House's Grand Foyer

    Donald Trump had the portraits removed from this room last July.

  • Fight Breaks Out Between Customers and Employees at Arizona Bath & Body Works

    Footage of an argument and brawl breaking out at an Arizona Bath & Body Works was captured over the weekend, which showed employees and customers fighting.

  • Rachel Lindsay Says ABC Is Moving Forward with the Next Bachelorette Season Despite Controversy

    "I just don't think that things have been fixed in the right way," said the former Bachelorette

  • Merck's (MRK) COVID-19 Drug Shows Promise in Mid-Stage Study

    Merck (MRK) announces encouraging preliminary data from a mid-stage study evaluating its oral COVID-19 antiviral candidate, molnupiravir, evaluating it in non-hospitalized adults with symptomatic COVID-19.

  • Trump allies attack Meghan Markle over Oprah Winfrey interview

    Former president has said he is ‘not a fan’ of the duchess

  • Analysis: From land of promise to pariah state - Myanmar coup rattles foreign firms

    Shortly after the military seized power, 55 foreign investors in Myanmar from Coca Cola to Facebook signed a statement committing to the country and employees there during developments of "deep concern". A month on, those pledges are being sorely tested with Myanmar's economy all but paralysed by massive anti-coup protests, widespread strikes and the junta's killing of dozens of protesters drawing calls for boycotts and sanctions. This week, fashion giant H&M, which has around 45 direct suppliers in Myanmar and is also a signatory to the statement, said it had paused new orders from the country due to transport and manufacturing disruptions.

  • ‘Too Long; Didn’t Watch’ Recap: Paul Scheer Hacks Away at ‘Dexter’

    On the latest episode of the Rolling Stone/OBB Sound TV podcast, the ‘How Did This Get Made’ co-host joins host Alan Sepinwall to talk about Showtime's famed serial-killer drama

  • Report: Bengals’ Geno Atkins floated in trade talks ahead of free agency

    A new report says the Cincinnati Bengals have floated Geno Atkins in trade talks ahead of free agency.

  • Oprah’s Meghan-Harry Interview Was Just 1.4 Million Viewers Shy of Princess Diana’s 1995 Bombshell

    Oprah Winfrey’s Sunday CBS interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry drew a heck of a TV audience. It just wasn’t enough to match watch Harry’s mum got on ABC’s “20/20” way back in 1995. But it came close. With Nielsen’s final Live + Same Day numbers now in (the TV ratings currency company takes about one day from reporting its “fast affiliate” numbers, which are generally reliable for telecasts that are not live coast to coast, to sharing its final night-of data) the Oprah interview scored 17.813 million total viewers. Even before adjusting up a bit from Monday’s preliminary data, “Oprah With Meghan and Harry” attracted the largest primetime audience for any entertainment special since the Oscars on Feb. 9, 2020. Also Read: Meghan Markle's Palace Team Did Shoot Down False Stories, Daily Mail Royals Editor Says Back on Nov. 24, 1995, the “20/20” Princess Diana interview with BBC correspondent Martin Bashir drew 19.208 million total viewers for ABC. That’s 1.395 million more than Sunday’s sitdown. It’s important to note that these two generation-spanning interviews existed in completely different TV landscapes. Television viewing is far more fragmented these days. Back in Di’s day, there were no DVRs (we did...Read original story Oprah’s Meghan-Harry Interview Was Just 1.4 Million Viewers Shy of Princess Diana’s 1995 Bombshell At TheWrap

  • Only Oprah Could Have Nailed That Bombshell Harry and Meghan Interview

    GettyAny interview conducted with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry was going to be juicy, especially at this stage of their royal exodus and in the midst of such a treacherous tabloid maelstrom.But only Oprah Winfrey could have produced what we saw on CBS Sunday night: A generation-defining interview. A global event. Blockbuster television. But, more importantly, actual substance; finally, into the gale of the constantly churning royal rumor mill, the unveiling of actual people and, through them, perseverance and grit. In that regard, consider Winfrey’s interview to be a long-awaited wrecking ball through the palace walls.Yes, paramount to all of this is the fact that it was a “spilling tea” party of epic proportion, delivered to an audience rabid to sip it all up. To wit, early ratings numbers released Monday morning tally a massive 17.1 million viewers on CBS, a broadcast-TV audience size that is frankly never seen anymore. It even managed to beat Caitlyn Jenner’s interview with Diane Sawyer in 2015, which averaged 16.9 million viewers at a time when such numbers weren’t as rare.Call it the power of Oprah. Could you imagine any other broadcaster pulling off this kind of interview?There’s a version where Sunday night’s appearance took place in some puppet-filled bit of sketch comedy or in the backseat of a car tricked out for karaoke, with one of the late-night hosts helping out with image rehab through their usual superficial mania. Or they'd dance out to a chair opposite a daytime TV host and gab innocuously about the need for kindness for 10 minutes, failing to bring the necessary focus to the fortified corruption of the “institution,” as Meghan and Harry kept referring to the royal establishment Sunday night.It’s hard to even imagine one of network TV’s other respected journalists being capable of surfacing the kind of authenticity that people as famous as Meghan and Harry are conditioned, even trained, to shield.The combination of Winfrey’s fame and her immediate intimacy is an unrivaled tool in cases like this. She takes advantage of her status as, essentially, one of the most famous people in the world to ask the questions no other person would be comfortable enough to ask, or at least justified in asking. But because she’s Oprah, with her track record behind her and the certainty that she has your best interest in mind, you have no qualms about answering, no matter how vulnerable the response may make you.Anyone else asking Harry, point blank, if he “blindsided the Queen” would come off as a jackass, for example. Yet Winfrey made it seem like the most natural question in the world—because, for her, it does feel natural that she should get to ask it.Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Oprah Interview Was a Royal Family Depth ChargeThis is her element, the one she has executed flawlessly for decades. In this realm, she is the queen. Just as it had been for so many years when she hosted The Oprah Winfrey Show, it is a thrill to watch her rule.As Meghan and Harry detonated bombshell after bombshell revelation throughout their sit-down Sunday, social media and friend-and-family group text chains lit up in kind.On the reports that Meghan had made Kate cry over flower girl dresses, Meghan attests, “Actually, the reverse happened,” a mic-drop the thud of which is still echoing around the world.After Harry detailed what his relationship with his father had been like “before he stopped taking my calls,” 17.1 million pairs of thumbs got to diligent work transcribing the quote in all-caps shock onto their timelines and text windows: “BEFORE HE STOPPED TAKING MY CALLS?!?!?!” The future king, as callous and savage as the proverbial ex who once ghosted you.But to focus on the salacious details does a disservice to the depth Winfrey worked so masterfully to uncover. She led a dance, of sorts, with the couple that ensured they gave an interview that mattered, that transcended a war of words played out in tabloids as the palace lobs back their own retaliating accusations.Harry and Meghan’s story is one that had been romanticized beyond the point of reality. And it has since become so shaded by the hideousness of a press weaponized by its rotting connection to the “institution” that any statement from the ex-royals runs the risk of being reduced to clickbait, misconstrued, or bastardized. You could see Winfrey striving to avoid that inevitability, employing what she is singularly the master at using as a TV interviewer: Her empathy.She can get emotional without losing her authority. In fact, the emotion is what gives her the authority.Her interview subjects feel safe sharing their emotions and their truths because of the sense that she is feeling those things alongside you—that she feels for you—and that the catharsis of all that feeling is the priority above whatever ratings or headlines the revelations may help achieve.When Markle revealed that she had suicidal thoughts while she was pregnant with Archie, Winfrey got visibly upset. She took a beat to apologize to Meghan that she had experienced that; again, she felt for her. And it allowed her to go deeper into that conversation, leading to the discussion about what it takes to admit you need help and the shocking revelation that the “institution” would not allow her to receive it.Meghan Markle Spoke Powerfully About Racism. Black Women Heard, and Know, Her Pain.Winfrey extended Markle the kindness of emotion—humanity—and it led to what might be the most consequential revelation since Diana’s famous interview decades ago about the royal family and their antiquated, harmful priorities.Then there’s the Oprah “WHAT!?” of it all.It was spontaneous, the now .GIF’d and meme’d reaction shot of Winfrey recoiling in disbelief when Markle says that at least one member of the royal family had concerns over how dark the couple’s children’s skin would be. The dramatic reflex merely echoed what we were thinking at home, but, as television, it was monumental. One of the most famous Black women in the world reacting with empathy to another of the most famous Black women in the world, a lightning bolt moment that charged the frank conversation about racism that ensued.Fam, do you know what type of tea you have to spill to get this type of reaction from Oprah after all of the interviews she’s done through the decades? #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/P70GiI5jPh— April (@ReignOfApril) March 8, 2021 Winfrey didn’t speed through this part of the conversation, returning to it several times, including when Harry came to join them. A good interviewer doesn’t just clock money quotes and headlines as they navigate a conversation, but opportunities to unlock something new about a person by continuing to prod and poke deeper. More, when you disclose something deeply upsetting, you want the person you’re talking to react appropriately—to do the Oprah “WHAT?!”There was a version of Sunday night’s interview that some skeptics feared, where three famous friends put a megaphone to the couple’s talking points in response to attacks against them. But “she didn’t supply warm bathos or easy platitudes,” as my colleague Tim Teeman wrote in his review of the special. “She interviewed with care and rigor. Every time Meghan or Harry waffled or said something imprecise, she asked them to be precise—especially when it came to identifying the racist or racists within the palace who demeaned Meghan, and who queried how dark Archie’s skin would be when he was born.”It’s that line of questioning that eventually garnered what appeared to be the most candor from Harry and Meghan about their experience, their frustrations with how the family has treated them, and their horror at the system that they had no recourse but to flee from. This could have stopped as a soundbite. It’s now a TV moment that has the potential to spark a cultural shift.Even in their refusal to name specifically the family member who raised the skin color question, they said so much more. (“I think that would be very damaging to them...” I screamed.)High-profile interviews like these are a juggling act of agendas. There’s no questioning that Harry and Meghan had theirs, and they accomplished it as often as they likely irritated their harshest critics, who still find fodder for their attacks on the couple's “privilege” and “ingratitude” in comments made during the interview. And Oprah and CBS had theirs, no doubt. But this was the rare case, I think, where even the teasers for the interview didn’t do justice to the depth and scale of the revelations that ensued.I loved how sharp a reminder the special was that, when she’s serving these interviews, Winfrey rarely misses. It would take too long to chronicle her history of flawlessness in the genre, from Tom Cruise and Whitney Houston, to the Jackson family and, later, Jackson’s accusers.She's a maestro, conducting her own symphony of “hmms,” head tilts, and the slightest of nods until she lulls her subject into delivering unfiltered versions of themselves, whether they go there willingly or with defiance. And the consummate TV pro, she knows when to produce her own climaxes and crescendos. Case in point, the towering delivery of this question: “Were you silent, or were you silenced?”It’s wild to think that Winfrey used to conduct major interviews on the scale of this one several times a year. They came in between countless others that would measure in smaller numbers on the Richter scale but were just as fascinating to watch.There’s such a difference between the tell-all interview, the kind that this one was, and the damage-control efforts that the genre has morphed into in recent years. What I wouldn’t give for the tell-all to become normalized again—and maybe they will be. The power of Oprah.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Meghan Markle says Kate Middleton made her cry the week of her wedding over a flower-girl dress - not the other way around

    During the bombshell CBS interview, Meghan Markle said a rumor she made Kate Middleton cry was the "beginning of a character assassination."

  • Piers Morgan to leave Good Morning Britain following comments about Meghan and Harry interview

    Piers Morgan has decided to leave Good Morning Britain, ITV has said. In a short statement, ITV said it had accepted Piers Morgan's decision to leave Good Morning Britain. The statement said: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. "ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add." It follows an announcement by TV watchdog Ofcom that they have launched an investigation into comments made by Morgan about the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes' interview with Oprah Winfrey. The organisation received more than 41,000 complaints about his remarks on Monday during ITV's Good Morning Britain. An Ofcom spokesperson said: "We have launched an investigation into Monday's episode of Good Morning Britain under our harm and offence rules." What did Piers Morgan say? The presenter made dismissive comments about the Duchess of Sussex's comments regarding her mental health during the show. After a clip aired of Meghan discussing her issues with mental health and suicidal thoughts and royal official's knowledge of them, Morgan said during Monday's programme: "I'm sorry, I don't believe a word she says. "I wouldn't believe her if she read me a weather report." Morgan added she had sparked an "onslaught" against the royal family. Morgan's comments on Monday were criticised by mental health charity Mind. The organisation previously said in a tweet it was "disappointed and concerned" by Morgan's comments, adding: "It's vital that, when people reach out for support or share their experiences of ill mental health, they are treated with dignity, respect and empathy." What happened between Piers Morgan and Alex Beresford? During Tuesday's episode of Good Morning Britain, Morgan stormed off set following a discussion about the Duchess with his colleague Alex Beresford. Weather presenter Beresford defended the couple, who have made global headlines following their bombshell interview with Winfrey. He took Morgan to task, saying: "I understand you've got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one, and she cut you off.