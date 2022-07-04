Why MLB gambling will force robo umps sooner rather than later
Bob Nightengale and Pete Caldera give their opinions on if gambling may accelerate the use of robot umpires for MLB.
Bob Nightengale and Pete Caldera give their opinions on if gambling may accelerate the use of robot umpires for MLB.
"The negative wealth effect certainly exists, and it is a powerful thing," The Leuthold Group's Doug Ramsey said.
Illinois State Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.
Kyle Schwarber, the National League's leader in home runs this season, has played just eight innings at catcher over his past seven seasons.
Oklahoma State head baseball coach Josh Holliday was named an assistant coach for Team USA.
About 80 games into the 2022 season, here's some numbers to keep an eye on over the next 80.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis began his attack on women’s reproductive freedoms earlier this year with his 15-week abortion ban.
Buying a home can help provide a stable future for you and your family, but it can also cause financial uncertainty. In most cases, it is the largest and most important purchase that you will...
Resourceful Ukrainians are using batteries from discarded vape pens as a way to power drones on the front line. Bel Trew reports from a lab in Kyiv where production has begun
Summerfest 2022 wrapped up its second weekend Saturday with some familiar faces and some big disappointments.
The macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop has weighed down the stock market since the start of 2022. Whether it's surging inflation, the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, or negative side effects from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, stocks have been absolutely pounded of late. The sell-off has created many wonderful buying opportunities for prudent investors, however.
One person watching said "this is like listening to a ridiculous timeshare schtick without the free room."
But a post-Roe world requires communities to step up and help women, according to several supporters of the change.
Red Sox starter Josh Winckowski called Wrigley Field "underwhelming" after Saturday's game against the Cubs and Twitter had some things to say.
The rent is too high!!View Entire Post ›
The Big Ten expansion possibilities are fun to think about. Notre Dame, Oregon, and the Army-Navy Game?
About the same time New York Yankees star Aaron Judge grabbed a helmet and bat to pinch-hit, the Guardians committed a ninth-inning error that threatened to sabotage a great win. In the moment, manager Terry Francona's emotions nearly got the best of him. Cleveland pulled it together.
A spokesperson for the British Army confirmed that an investigation into the breach is ongoing and that its Twitter and YouTube accounts are secure.
The four cryptocurrency fraud cases announced by federal prosecutors this week include the single largest NFT scheme charged to date.
Mac Jones is looking very fit ahead of the 2022 NFL season!
The college football world as we know it is changing rapidly.