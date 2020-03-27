Why Are MLB Stars Getting Elective Surgery During Coronavirus Pandemic?

As the cases of COVID-19 continue to steadily mount—an “apocalyptic” surge in New York City alone—and the virus’s body count grows, multiple states have banned doctors from performing elective surgeries in the hope of husbanding the desperately needed health-care professionals, medical supplies, and equipment.

The crisis, though, hasn’t stopped two star pitchers from going under the knife.

Over the last week, it was revealed that the New York Mets’ hurler Noah Syndergaard and Chris Sale of the Boston Red Sox tore their ulnar collateral ligaments. The prescribed treatment, Tommy John surgery, removes the damaged ligament and replaces it with a healthy one from the player’s own body.

Normally, this is a fairly routine procedure, one that no one would question. Now, it reads like yet another example of the wealthy and powerful being afforded privileges unavailable to the vast majority of Americans.

That perception is both accurate and inaccurate. Three professors of epidemiology who spoke with The Daily Beast explained that Syndergaard and Sale are, in all likelihood, not impinging on the ability of health-care professionals to respond to the virus, nor are they diverting resources.

Denying the two MLB stars care would not be medically justified. More to the point, while the sense of outrage is understandable, barring them from getting their highly valuable bodies stitched up at this moment in time wouldn’t do anything to alter the jarring and gross inequities present in the U.S. health-care system.

As an expert in medical ethics told The Daily Beast: “Unfortunately that’s the way our system works.” If athletes were somehow prevented being operated on, she said, “it wouldn’t make things better for less advantaged people.”

In the case of Syndergaard, fixing his right elbow qualified as “essential” treatment, according to The Wall Street Journal. A spokesperson for The Hospital for Special Surgery in Florida where Syndergaard’s surgery will take place told the paper: “The procedure in question—acute ligament injury with progressively worsening ulnar nerve symptoms—is defined as essential care.” The New York Post also reported that the surgery did not violate the standards set by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on March 20 prohibiting “non-urgent or non-emergency procedure or surgery.”

Sale, too, will undergo the same procedure as Syndergaard, though it’s unclear where and when it may happen. Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom said he would be operated on “soon,” the Boston Herald reported. The team declined to provide an answer when the Boston Globe asked if the surgery had already taken place. Bloom told reporters on March 19 that the team is “mindful” of how other Americans have been prevented from undergoing elective surgeries. As such, “we’re going to make sure that we do it in a way that doesn’t place any undue burden on everybody who is suffering as a result of the outbreak,” he said.

Asked how the determination was made that Sale’s surgery wouldn’t result in an “undue burden” on the unnamed medical facility, a spokesperson for the Red Sox told The Daily Beast: “We don’t have any further comment right now.” The team then cited Bloom's previous quote, adding: “As is customary we’ll have a follow up announcement when the time is appropriate.” Reached by email, a spokesperson for Major League Baseball pointed to Bloom’s comment when asked if the league had provided any overall guidelines to teams regarding upcoming surgical procedures.

It’s understandable why teams might not want to cough up all the details right now.

Not when professional athletes’ ability to secure rapid and immediate tests for the novel coronavirus has come under sharp scrutiny, even in instances where they were asymptomatic. Fifty-eight members of the Utah Jazz traveling squad were tested by the Oklahoma State Department of Health immediately after center Rudy Gobert’s test came back positive on March 11. The entire traveling unit was notified of the results in as timely a manner as possible. At the time, those 58 tests represented 60 percent of the state’s peak daily testing capacity. Other Oklahomans, however, have waited days to receive results or were denied a test altogether despite showing obvious symptoms of COVID-19.