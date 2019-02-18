Why MNF Group Limited’s (ASX:MNF) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Today we’ll look at MNF Group Limited (ASX:MNF) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for MNF Group:

0.20 = AU$17m ÷ (AU$126m – AU$38m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, MNF Group has an ROCE of 20%.

Is MNF Group’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. In our analysis, MNF Group’s ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 8.3% average in the Telecom industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Separate from MNF Group’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect MNF Group’s ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

MNF Group has total liabilities of AU$38m and total assets of AU$126m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 30% of its total assets. MNF Group has a middling amount of current liabilities, increasing its ROCE somewhat.

Our Take On MNF Group’s ROCE

With a decent ROCE, the company could be interesting, but remember that the level of current liabilities make the ROCE look better.