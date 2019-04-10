Why Narendra Modi is no longer certain to win India's mega-election

The BJP leader has not fulfilled key pledges on the economy

Narendra Modi, after India’s 2014 General Election vowed, “Good days are coming”. His Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had secured a landslide victory, forming the largest majority government since 1984.

Analysts had lauded Mr Modi’s ambitious ‘Development For All’ manifesto.

Throughout a gruelling campaign, which saw the then 64-year-old address over 450 rallies, he promised to transform living standards for every Indian from subsistence farmers in rural Nagaland to technology entrepreneurs in urban Pune.

However, fast forward to 2018 and the BJP suffered regional election defeats in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh – each time to resurgent opposition, the Indian National Congress (INC).

These three ‘Hindu heartland’ provinces are considered good signifiers of how the whole country will vote in this week’s General Election.

Heading into the vote, Mr Modi’s popularity is at an all-time low.

An India Today poll on January 9 found support for the Prime Minister had plummeted from 65% to 46% since January 2017.

So, why has Mr Modi’s re-election gone from inevitable to uncertain?

Economy

During his 2014 Indian tour de force, Mr Modi made several high-profile economic pledges.

Infamously, he promised to create ten million new jobs every year if elected.

In reality, Mr Modi generated just 5.8 million roles annually and unemployment in India currently stands at a 45-year high.

Ensuring India’s economy grows at the same meteoric rate as its population will be one of the defining issues for the next Prime Minister.

Mr Modi’s failure to create new employment has hurt his popularity across society.

One-third of the unemployed are ‘highly educated’ young people whilst the mismanagement of the agricultural sector – on which 55 per cent of Indians depend for income – has seen many Indians fall further into poverty.

A 2017 Gallup poll discovered only 3 per cent of its population described themselves as economically ‘thriving’, compared to 14 per cent in 2014.

Mr Modi’s most newsworthy economic policy pledge however was his ‘great Indian demonetisation’. In November 2016, he decided to cancel all 500 (£5.50) and 1,000 (£11) rupee notes in circulation.

An incredible 86 per cent of all cash in India suddenly became worthless.

By introducing a new 500 rupee note and an inaugural 2,000 (£22) rupee note Mr Modi believed he would eradicate black market money, counterfeit notes and halt the financing of terror groups.

However, the plan failed on three counts. Firstly, some Indian banks quickly ran out of the new currency.

An estimated 150 million people didn’t receive their wages for weeks as a result, while the opposition claimed over 100 people died while waiting in bank queues or from stress-induced suicide.

Secondly, transactions in key Indian sectors such as agriculture are entirely dependent on cash.

The shortage of the new, legal banknotes meant farmers could not source cash to purchase seeds or fertilisers, leading to a countrywide drop in crop prices.

Finally – and embarrassingly for Mr Modi – data released by the Reserve Bank of India found that 99 per cent of the old ‘corrupt’ money has been absorbed into the new system.

As a direct result of Mr Modi’s unsuccessful economic policy, many Indians are seeking out an alternative political party to provide the answer to their problems.

The INC, for example, has promised to implement a nationwide means-tested universal basic income system if it wins the election.

This utopian idea is attracting a lot of attention and apparently winning favour with voters.

Nationalism

In order to woo back the electorate, following the huge economic setbacks and rise in popularity of the INC, Mr Modi has embraced populist Hindu nationalism – the belief India is a Holy land purely for Hindus.