Why Mohota Industries Limited’s (NSE:MOHOTAIND) Return On Capital Employed Might Be A Concern

Today we are going to look at Mohota Industries Limited (NSE:MOHOTAIND) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Mohota Industries:

0.082 = ₹164m ÷ (₹3.3b – ₹906m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

So, Mohota Industries has an ROCE of 8.2%.

See our latest analysis for Mohota Industries

Does Mohota Industries Have A Good ROCE?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. In this analysis, Mohota Industries’s ROCE appears meaningfully below the 11% average reported by the Luxury industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Regardless of how Mohota Industries stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

As we can see, Mohota Industries currently has an ROCE of 8.2%, less than the 21% it reported 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

NSEI:MOHOTAIND Last Perf February 9th 19 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. You can check if Mohota Industries has cyclical profits by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Mohota Industries’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Mohota Industries has total assets of ₹3.3b and current liabilities of ₹906m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 28% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.