Why Molson Coors Brewing Company’s (NYSE:TAP) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring

Today we’ll look at Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) and reflect on its potential as an investment. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Molson Coors Brewing:

0.061 = US$1.8b ÷ (US$30b – US$4.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2018.)

Therefore, Molson Coors Brewing has an ROCE of 6.1%.

Does Molson Coors Brewing Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, Molson Coors Brewing’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 9.1% average in the Beverage industry. This performance could be negative if sustained, as it suggests the business may underperform its industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Molson Coors Brewing’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Readers may find more attractive investment prospects elsewhere.

In our analysis, Molson Coors Brewing’s ROCE appears to be 6.1%, compared to 3 years ago, when its ROCE was 3.5%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Do Molson Coors Brewing’s Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Molson Coors Brewing has total liabilities of US$4.4b and total assets of US$30b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 15% of its total assets. This very reasonable level of current liabilities would not boost the ROCE by much.