Why Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio

I've been keeping an eye on Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) because I'm attracted to its fundamentals. Looking at the company as a whole, as a potential stock investment, I believe MNRO has a lot to offer. Basically, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong history of performance. Below is a brief commentary on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Monro here.

Adequate balance sheet with proven track record

Over the past year, MNRO has grown its earnings by 22%, with its most recent figure exceeding its annual average over the past five years. In addition to beating its historical values, MNRO also outperformed its industry, which delivered a growth of 10%. This paints a buoyant picture for the company. With a debt-to-equity ratio of 19%, MNRO’s debt level is reasonable. This indicates a good balance between taking advantage of low cost funding through debt financing, but having enough financial flexibility and headroom to grow debt in the future. MNRO seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 1.11x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

NasdaqGS:MNRO Income Statement, August 12th 2019 More

