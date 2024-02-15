Why more homeless people are sleeping outside: Here are today's top stories | Daily Briefing

Sign up for the Enquirer Daily Briefing at bit.ly/dailybriefingsignup.

Hi, I’m Enquirer reporter Terry DeMio, and I write about underserved people in our communities.

I recently learned that there has been an upswing of homeless people sleeping outside in Cincinnati and Hamilton County. It was a discovery that outreach workers (who send data annually to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) calculated for 2023. We are not talking about a minor rise, either. This is an increase by half since last year – and the highest numbers we’ve seen of people sleeping outside in almost a decade.

People who provide services for the unhoused and other groups in Cincinnati say their shelters are filling up rapidly and they are giving out many more hot meals.

So I looked at these numbers, listened to the concerns of those who help people experiencing homelessness in our city, and I went out with photojournalist Liz Dufour to talk to people affected.

What else you need to know Thursday, Feb. 15

🌧️ Weather: High of 55. A passing shower in the morning; otherwise, mostly cloudy, breezy and mild.

⚾ Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Don Gullett dies at 73 years old.

📷 Take a peek inside The Davidson, the newest restaurant at Fountain Square.

🎤 Recent Grammy winner added to star-studded lineup for Cincinnati Music Festival 2024.

💵 'It's not fair.' Hamilton County property tax hikes hit these neighborhoods hardest.

Today's Top Stories

Body camera released by the Fairfax Police Department shows a conversation between officers and a teen accused of making a hit list and planning to attack his high school.

• Body cam shows police talking to teen accused in Mariemont plot. What we know now

Reds first baseman Joey Votto waits to bat in the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park on Aug. 18, 2023.

• Joey Votto's latest Instagram post hints at future: 'Do not go gentle into that good night'

Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, speaks during a House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov. 20, 2019. Turner says he has information about a serious national security threat and urges the administration to declassify the information so the U.S. and its allies can openly discuss how to respond. Turner, a Republican from Ohio, gave no details about the threat in his statement.

• Ohio congressman warns of 'serious national security threat,' asks Biden to declassify info

Cincinnati ranks high on the list of cities with the largest percentage of single people, but its not at the top.

• Are there more single men or women in Cincinnati?

Tacos at Pata Roja, a new taqueria on Court Street, Downtown

• A first taste of Pata Roja, Downtown's newest taqueria

