Why more homeless people are sleeping outside: Here are today's top stories | Daily Briefing
Hi, I’m Enquirer reporter Terry DeMio, and I write about underserved people in our communities.
I recently learned that there has been an upswing of homeless people sleeping outside in Cincinnati and Hamilton County. It was a discovery that outreach workers (who send data annually to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) calculated for 2023. We are not talking about a minor rise, either. This is an increase by half since last year – and the highest numbers we’ve seen of people sleeping outside in almost a decade.
People who provide services for the unhoused and other groups in Cincinnati say their shelters are filling up rapidly and they are giving out many more hot meals.
So I looked at these numbers, listened to the concerns of those who help people experiencing homelessness in our city, and I went out with photojournalist Liz Dufour to talk to people affected.
Find out what we learned here.
What else you need to know Thursday, Feb. 15
🌧️ Weather: High of 55. A passing shower in the morning; otherwise, mostly cloudy, breezy and mild.
⚾ Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Don Gullett dies at 73 years old.
📷 Take a peek inside The Davidson, the newest restaurant at Fountain Square.
🎤 Recent Grammy winner added to star-studded lineup for Cincinnati Music Festival 2024.
💵 'It's not fair.' Hamilton County property tax hikes hit these neighborhoods hardest.
Today's Top Stories
