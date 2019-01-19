Why We Like Morgan Sindall Group plc’s (LON:MGNS) 18% Return On Capital Employed

Today we’ll evaluate Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Morgan Sindall Group:

0.18 = UK£63m ÷ (UK£1.3b – UK£937m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

So, Morgan Sindall Group has an ROCE of 18%.

Check out our latest analysis for Morgan Sindall Group

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Does Morgan Sindall Group Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Morgan Sindall Group’s ROCE is around the 16% average reported by the Construction industry. Separate from Morgan Sindall Group’s performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

Our data shows that Morgan Sindall Group currently has an ROCE of 18%, compared to its ROCE of 4.4% 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the company is improving.

LSE:MGNS Last Perf January 19th 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Morgan Sindall Group.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Morgan Sindall Group’s ROCE?

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Morgan Sindall Group has total liabilities of UK£937m and total assets of UK£1.3b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 71% of its total assets. Morgan Sindall Group has a relatively high level of current liabilities, boosting its ROCE meaningfully.