Why Is Morgan Stanley (MS) Up 12.8% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Morgan Stanley (MS). Shares have added about 12.8% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Morgan Stanley due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

Morgan Stanley Q3 Earnings Top on Bond Trading, Advisory



Better-than-expected capital markets performance drove Morgan Stanley’s third-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of $1.21 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10. Also, the figure increased 3% from the year-ago quarter. Results in the reported quarter excluded net discrete tax benefit.



Morgan Stanley recorded a rise in trading and investment banking revenues. Specifically, fixed income trading income jumped 21%, while equity trading income witnessed a fall of 1%. Overall trading revenues grew 10%.



Now coming to investment banking performance, advisory fees increased 8% and underwriting income was up 4%. Notably, improvement in underwriting income was driven by higher debt underwriting revenues (up 15%), partially offset by 9% fall in equity underwriting fees.



Further, higher net interest income, driven by rise in loan balance, supported the top line.



However, operating expenses witnessed a rise.



Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $2.17 billion, up 3%.



Trading, Investment Banking Aid Revenues, Costs Rise



Net revenues amounted to $10.03 billion, up 2% from the prior-year quarter. Also, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.68 billion.



Net interest income was $1.22 billion, up 30% from the year-ago quarter. This was largely due to a rise in interest income, partially offset by higher interest expenses.



Total non-interest revenues of $8.81 billion dipped 1% year over year.



Total non-interest expenses were $7.32 billion, up 4%.



Decent Segmental Performance



Institutional Securities: Pre-tax income from continuing operations was $1.31 billion, decreasing 16% year over year. Net revenues were $5.02 billion, up 2%. The rise was mainly driven by higher trading income and investment banking revenues, partially offset by significant decline in investment revenues.



Wealth Management: Pre-tax income from continuing operations totaled $1.24 billion, up 4%. Net revenues were $4.36 billion, down 1% year over year as decline in transactional revenues and lower net interest income were partially offset by higher asset management revenues.



Investment Management: Pre-tax income from continuing operations was $165 million, surging 62% from the year-ago quarter. Net revenues were $764 million, up 17%. The increase was mainly driven by rise in asset management fees and investment revenues.



As of Sep 30, 2019, total assets under management or supervision were $507 billion, up 8% on a year-over-year basis.



Strong Capital Position



As of Sep 30, 2019, book value per share was $45.49, up from $40.67 as of Sep 30, 2018. Tangible book value per share was $39.73, up from $35.50.



Morgan Stanley’s Tier 1 capital ratio was 18.4% compared with 19.0% in the year-ago quarter. Tier 1 common equity ratio was 16.2%, down from 16.7%.



Share Repurchase Update



During the reported quarter, Morgan Stanley repurchased shares worth $1.5 billion. This was part of the company's 2019 capital plan.

Outlook



The company believes that “a low rate and a declining rate environment” is likely to adversely impact NII, partially offset by higher loan balances.

Management set an efficiency ratio target of less than 73% for 2019.



For the WM segment, NII growth is expected to be in line with the loan growth (which is projected to be mid-single-digits) in 2019. Also, the company expects margins of 26-28%.

The company expects 2019 effective tax rate to be relatively similar as 2018 level.



Over the medium-term, management targets a return on equity of 10-13% and return on tangible common equity ratio of 11.5-14.5%. The company looks to achieve 100% payout ratio going forward, subject to regulatory approval and any acquisition opportunities.

