Why Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (ATH:MOH) Is A Dividend Rockstar

Over the past 10 years Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries S.A. (ATH:MOH) has been paying dividends to shareholders. The company is currently worth €2.3b, and now yields roughly 6.4%. Should it have a place in your portfolio? Let’s take a look at Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries in more detail.

How I analyze a dividend stock

When assessing a stock as a potential addition to my dividend Portfolio, I look at these five areas:

Is its annual yield among the top 25% of dividend-paying companies?

Has its dividend been stable over the past (i.e. no missed payments or significant payout cuts)?

Has dividend per share risen in the past couple of years?

Is is able to pay the current rate of dividends from its earnings?

Will it be able to continue to payout at the current rate in the future?

How well does Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries fit our criteria?

The current trailing twelve-month payout ratio for the stock is 32%, which means that the dividend is covered by earnings. Going forward, analysts expect MOH’s payout to increase to 51% of its earnings. Assuming a constant share price, this equates to a dividend yield of 7.4%. However, EPS is forecasted to fall to €2.64 in the upcoming year. Therefore, although payout is expected to increase, the fall in earnings may not equate to higher dividend income.

When assessing the forecast sustainability of a dividend it is also worth considering the cash flow of the business. A business with strong cash flow can sustain a higher divided payout ratio than a company with weak cash flow.

If there’s one type of stock you want to be reliable, it’s dividend stocks and their stable income-generating ability. Whilst its per-share payments have increased during the past 10 years, there has been some hiccups. Shareholders would have seen a few years of reduced payments in this time.

Compared to its peers, Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries generates a yield of 6.4%, which is high for Oil and Gas stocks.

Next Steps:

With these dividend metrics in mind, I definitely rank Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth Refineries as a strong income stock, and is worth further research for anyone who considers dividends an important part of their portfolio strategy. Given that this is purely a dividend analysis, I urge potential investors to try and get a good understanding of the underlying business and its fundamentals before deciding on an investment. There are three key factors you should look at:

