Why the murder case against a former EKU professor has sat dormant for years

A former Eastern Kentucky University professor charged with the murder of his wife in April 2020 has been sitting in the home they shared together since that time after he was released on a reduced $150,000 bond.

Nearly four years after her disappearance, Ella Jackson’s loved ones are waiting for a trial to begin which could put her husband, Glenn Jackson, behind bars. But the trial has hit repeated snags: COVID-19 pandemic related restrictions in courts and jails, and an allegedly backlogged forensics lab.

Now the case has hit another delay after a newly-elected judge recused himself from the case last week due to an conflict of interest.

At a court hearing on Thursday, Judge David Ward immediately let both parties know he would not be able to oversee the case. Ward said that before his election to circuit judge in November 2022, he worked at a private law firm. While there, he was exposed to information about the case through a witness.

“I know it’s not the first inclination, but it’s the smart thing to do,” Ward said.

One of two remaining judges will be selected at random to preside over the case. However, one of the other presiding judges may also have a conflict with the case, having formerly worked for the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

The delays in the criminal case have caused complications for everyone involved, including Ella Jackson’s ex-husband, Jason Hans. Hans and his wife have custody of a child that Ella and Glenn Jackson had together.

“It has been two and a half years since he got out and we are not even preparing for a trial,” Hans said.

Hans has been vocal about the case ever since Ella Jackson went missing.

How victim’s husband wound up a murder suspect

Ella Jackson, 48, of Richmond, was reported missing by Hans in October 2019, leaving behind her phone, wallet, car and then 5-year-old son. In April 2020, Glenn Jackson, 42, was arrested for her murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Jackson was employed by EKU as a lecturer at the time of Ella Jackson’s disappearance, but was terminated in the months following his wife’s disappearance in February 2020, prior to his arrest for her murder according to EKU documents obtained by the Herald-Leader.

Richmond police discovered Ella Jackson met with a domestic violence advocate a few days before her disappearance and had spoken with a divorce attorney, according to police.

A significant amount of Ella Jackson’s blood was located in the trunk of Glenn Jackson’s vehicle and resulted in his arrest. A week later, Ella Jackson’s body was found in Pulaski County — neighboring a county with property Glenn Jackson owns — along with women’s clothing strewn around, according to Richmond police.

Jackson was placed in the Madison County Detention Center, but not for long. After six months of incarceration, Jackson’s bond was reduced from $250,000 to $150,000, which he posted.

Jackson has several conditions he has to abide by to remain on release, according to court records: He can’t violate any laws, he can’t consume drugs or alcohol, he’s subjected to random drug screenings, he can’t have any contact with his 9-year-old son and he has to comply with all orders issued by family court.

Jackson is also on house arrest, though he is permitted to have in-person conferencing with his attorney and is allowed to attend doctor’s visits. Otherwise, only siblings are allowed to visit him at home.

Jackson’s attorney, Thomas Lyons, of Lexington, previously argued that he was not able to confer with his client about evidence or discuss their defense because of extremely tight COVID-19 restrictions in the detention center.

Once released, Jackson was found to have violated some conditions when he was noticed to be allegedly wandering around town, taking pictures of peoples’ homes, and talking to members of the public, according to previous court testimony.

A former Madison County judge further restricted Jackson’s bond conditions after the violations.

Since that time, he has been staying in the Westbrook Drive home that he and Ella Jackson shared together with their son, who is now in the custody of Hans and his wife.

‘Inordinate amount of time this is taking’

One of the most significant reasons why Glenn Jackson’s case has been prolonged is a significant backlog at the Kentucky forensic lab, where investigators have had to send evidence in batches of 20 items to have it tested. It has taken years for results to come back. Hans said this has been one of the most frustrating circumstances of the process.

Lyons and Jackson have also raised concerns about their limited access to evidence. According to court documents, they’ve asked for records pertaining to evidence in March 2021 and claim the prosecution has yet to produce them.

“Mr. Jackson was indicted over two years ago; the Commonwealth should have all of its evidence against Mr. Jackson at this point and should easily be capable of producing it to Defendant’s counsel,” defense wrote in a memorandum to compel discovery.

“I have never had this experience,” Lyons told the Herald-Leader about the case’s backlog. “...It is an inordinate amount of time this is taking.”

Lyons said Jackson was a “little frustrated,” and anxious for the case to move forward.

“He has been patient. I have been patient,” Lyons said. “It is not uncommon for the lab to take a while to get things done. We are used to delays for things for maybe three or six months — I am not used to three years.”

Not all the evidence in the case has been received back from the lab, according to Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Smith.

Lyons said the pandemic slowed down court proceedings and it was reasonable to expect those delays.

“When you are indicted, the government is expected to provide evidence which is required by the rules. It is not my job to get the stuff tested, it is their job and they have the burden of proof,” Lyons said. “I don’t see how this case is going to get tried anytime soon.”

How criminal case has impacted family court case

Hans told the Herald-Leader he attempted to contact prosecutors with concerns including that Jackson has further broken his conditions of release on bond and should have that release revoked. He mentioned concerns which came from Jackson’s biological son, who has anxiety and fear about being reunited with Jackson if he is released.

Hans said he also feels that Jackson no longer needs to be out on bond because pandemic restrictions that complicated the case are no longer in place.

Lyons said he had heard rumors about potential attempts to revoke his client’s bond, but felt Jackson had been 100% compliant.

“There really haven’t been any developments in the case so he has no reason to even come visit me,” Lyons said. “I don’t want him to come visit me if he doesn’t have to because people may say he is doing things that he is not. I don’t want them to have the opportunity to say that he is. He has been in his house continuously since he was bonded out two and a half years ago.”

Hans said the lack of any movement in the criminal case is holding up results of both a case he has opened in Madison County Family Court, and in a wrongful death lawsuit he has filed against Jackson.

Hans and his wife are attempting to adopt Ella and Glenn Jackson’s now 9-year-old son who has lived with them since 2019.

“(The Department for Community Based Services) petitioned the court to terminate parental rights, and the judge basically said she is not going to do anything with it until after the criminal case and it depends on that,” Hans said.

Hans said he feels the family court case should be handled with the child’s best interests in mind, regardless of the outcome of the criminal case. He said leaving the family court ruling to coincide with the criminal case will prolong insecurities and anxieties for Jackson’s son.

The ongoing process for the criminal case is holding up any decision on a determination of the executor of Ella Jackson’s estate which Hans feels would go to her adult son, Phillip.

The criminal case is also keeping Ella Jackson’s physical remains from being turned over to the family to be put to rest.

