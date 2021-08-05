This Is Why Muskoka Is Canada's Best Kept Secret In Luxury Real Estate

1 / 5
Chapi Chapo Cottage
The luxury interior designers Chapi Chapo Design, behind notable hotel projects such as Amanyara Turks & Caicos, The St. Regis Toronto, and the upcoming Ritz-Carlton Mexico City, just debuted this 12-bedroom mega cottage that spans 18,000 square feet.
Situated in a prime location on Lake Muskoka dubbed Billionaires Row, the property has a grand entryway with towering ceilings and a secret game room decked out with a bar, pool table, pinball machines, and stage complete with a stripper pole. There’s also a boathouse, dock, private beach, a dramatic circular stairway, and multiple terraces and outdoor areas.
Price: $19.7 million
Beds/baths: 12 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms
Square footage: 18,000
Located two hours north of Toronto, Muskoka is as beautiful and exclusive as the Hamptons or Malibu—and frequented by Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks, and Cindy Crawford
