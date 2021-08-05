This Is Why Muskoka Is Canada's Best Kept Secret In Luxury Real Estate

Chapi Chapo Cottage

The luxury interior designers Chapi Chapo Design, behind notable hotel projects such as Amanyara Turks & Caicos, The St. Regis Toronto, and the upcoming Ritz-Carlton Mexico City, just debuted this 12-bedroom mega cottage that spans 18,000 square feet.

Situated in a prime location on Lake Muskoka dubbed Billionaires Row, the property has a grand entryway with towering ceilings and a secret game room decked out with a bar, pool table, pinball machines, and stage complete with a stripper pole. There’s also a boathouse, dock, private beach, a dramatic circular stairway, and multiple terraces and outdoor areas.

Price: $19.7 million

Beds/baths: 12 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms

Square footage: 18,000

