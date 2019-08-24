Why I Like MYCELX Technologies Corporation (LON:MYX)

MYCELX Technologies Corporation (LON:MYX) is a stock with outstanding fundamental characteristics. When we build an investment case, we need to look at the stock with a holistic perspective. In the case of MYX, it is a financially-healthy company with a buoyant growth outlook, not yet reflected in the share price. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. If you're interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on MYCELX Technologies here.

Very undervalued with excellent balance sheet

One reason why investors are attracted to MYX is its earnings growth potential in the near future of 22%, supported by its outstanding capacity to churn out cash from operating activities, which is predicted to more than double over the next year. This indicates that earnings is driven by top-line activity rather than purely unsustainable cost-reduction initiatives. MYX's share price is trading at below its true value, meaning that the market sentiment for the stock is currently bearish. This mispricing gives investors the opportunity to buy into the stock at a cheap price compared to the value they will be receiving, should analysts' consensus forecast growth be correct. Compared to the rest of the commercial services industry, MYX is also trading below its peers, relative to earnings generated. This supports the theory that MYX is potentially underpriced.

AIM:MYX Past and Future Earnings, August 24th 2019 More

MYX is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that MYX has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. MYX’s debt-to-equity ratio stands at 8.7%, which means its debt level is acceptable. This implies that MYX has a healthy balance between taking advantage of low cost debt funding as well as sufficient financial flexibility without succumbing to the strict terms of debt.

AIM:MYX Historical Debt, August 24th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For MYCELX Technologies, there are three important aspects you should further examine:

Historical Performance: What has MYX's returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Dividend Income vs Capital Gains: Does MYX return gains to shareholders through reinvesting in itself and growing earnings, or redistribute a decent portion of earnings as dividends? Our historical dividend yield visualization quickly tells you what your can expect from MYX as an investment. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of MYX? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.