Why this mystery car was discovered buried in an English garden







A 70-year-old car discovered buried in a back garden was covered up by its original owner because it was too expensive to repair.

John Brayshaw, 40, found the 1950s Ford Popular 103E inches beneath the topsoil in his West Yorkshire lawn while building a deck in his garden.

He has since discovered the classic car was buried there in 1964 by previous homeowner Harold Lyles after mechanics wrote it off. Second World War veteran and former electrician Lyles later decided to bury it in order to avoid paying for the Ford to be scrapped.

The car was reportedly buried as a time capsule by its previous owner. (SWNS) More

The mystery of the buried car was solved after Lyles’ son got in touch with Brayshaw after seeing a story on it in the news.

"It's absolutely fantastic to have the answers to the mystery. I'm over the moon to have found the car and put a story to it,” Brayshaw said.

Read more: Dad finds whole car buried under lawn while gardening during lockdown

"It's amazing that his family is still around, and I'm glad they have got to see this."

Lyles initially left the vehicle in the garden after it broke, where his two sons used it as a play den for a while.

The car was buried by former Mr Lyles after it was written off. (SWNS) More