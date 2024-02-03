Why is Mystic Liberty pole flag at half-staff?

Feb. 2—MYSTIC — The Liberty Pole, at the intersection of Route 1 and Holmes Street, is flying a smaller flag at half-staff due to routine maintenance involving the replacement of its halyards.

The nonprofit Mystic Flag committee issued a statement Friday saying the the smaller flag is being flown from the yardarm as a temporary measure and is not intended to represent the flag being flown at half-staff but as a way of accommodating the work.

Repairs and maintenance of the pole and the adjacent Liberty Pole Square, along with the sidewalk flags set out by scouts from Troop 76 during major holidays, is overseen by the committee. Expenses are covered by contributions from residents and businesses.