Why N.C. State’s 82-76 victory over Georgia Tech has the feel of a complete team win

N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts rarely stands still in Wolfpack basketball games, constantly pacing along the sideline, constantly barking out instructions.

But there is a time when Keatts can take it easy: when D.J. Horne is standing at the foul line.

So it was Saturday in the Pack’s ACC game against Georgia Tech at PNC Arena. The Yellow Jackets, playing with a confident vibe after knocking off No. 3 North Carolina, trailed the Wolfpack down the stretch but wouldn’t let it go, hitting shots, cutting into the lead.

But Horne kept going to the line, kept making free throws. The Wolfpack guard hit seven of eight in the last two minutes of the game, sealing an 82-76 victory.

“It’s very important to get this one, because in the ACC you definitely want to protect your home,” Horne said. “We’ve lost a couple and our mindset is we can’t lose anymore.”

Horne, as he often has this season, led the Pack in scoring with 26 points. He picked 10 on free throws, having just the one miss, but also hit four of NCSU’s nine 3-pointers in the game.

Horne had plenty of scoring help as Jayden Taylor had 21 points and Casey Morsell 15. It was the first time this season the Pack had two players with 20 or more points in a game.

N.C. State’s DJ Burns Jr. (30) celebrates with Jayden Taylor following a breakaway dunk during the second half of the Wolfpack’s 82-76 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

But everybody did their part. Michael O’Connell, called a “throwback point guard” by Keatts, again was in the starting lineup and had seven points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals.

“If a guy’s hot he knows how to get him the ball,” Keatts said. “In today’s game, guys don’t really understand the next play and he’s got the ‘next play’ mentality.

“He’s just a guy who calms you down. I’m upset and everybody else on the floor is upset and the only guy who looks like he’s going to win the poker game is Michael. And that’s what you want in a point guard.”

D.J. Burns had 10 rebounds to go with his eight points, claiming five offensive boards in his 20 minutes of playing time -- Horne, Taylor, Morsell and O’Connell all had 33 or more minutes.

N.C. State’s DJ Burns Jr. battles for a rebound with Georgia Tech’s Baye Ndongo and Tyzhaun Claude during the first half of the Wolfpack’s game on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

“Everybody brings something unique to this team and I think that’s what makes us special,” Horne said. “From the beginning, we were always saying we were deep, and deep teams have guys who bring so many different aspects to the game.

“That showed a little bit tonight. It doesn’t always have to be points that get you wins.”

After a three-game ACC losing streak that included a home court loss to Virginia Tech, the Wolfpack (15-7, 7-4 ACC) has put together wins over Miami and now Georgia Tech at PNC Arena.

“Every team goes through some type of adversity some time in the year and I’m glad it happened early on,” Horne said. “We still feel we’re in the race as far as making it into March postseason play. It’s good to learn early than to get into March and have that kind of adversity.”

The State locker room was a joyous place again Saturday. There was water everywhere in the room after the Pack celebrated with Keatts, who notched his 200th career coaching win.

“That’s our little tradition,” Horne said. “We always throw water after wins but today was a little bit special because it was Coach’s 200th. I got to give him the game ball, so that was pretty cool.”

The Pack also gave Keatts a good dousing. Twice, Horne said.

N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts gives instructions from the sideline during the second half of the Wolfpack’s 82-76 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

Looking at the schedule, the Pack closes out their three-game run at home Wednesday against Pittsburgh, then has road games coming against Wake Forest and Clemson.

If the Pack has learned anything this season, it’s that every ACC game is a 40-minute slugfest. When the Wolfpack hits shots, it’s a team that’s a tough out. At other times, it has to rely on defense and hustle.

It might take an O’Connell steal. Or Ben Middlebrooks and Mo Diarra contesting shots in the paint, then grabbing the misses — the two combined for 11 rebounds.

“We came into this game knowing it was going to be a battle,” O’Connell said. “We just wanted to make sure we came in here and did our thing, especially on the defensive end. Just bring the intensity and the toughness and hopefully that translates on the offensive end of the court.”

Georgia Tech freshman Naithan George, who had the game-winning basket against UNC, had 18 points Saturday. But it was a quiet 18 points. He had to deal with Taylor much of the game, and Taylor, quick and aggressive, is the kind who enjoys those kinds of defensive challenges.

“Our identity has always been defense,” Horne said. “We’re always going to rely on that, even when our shots are not falling. We had enough stops tonight to come out with the win.”

Defensive stops and Horne free throws. That did it in the last two minutes.