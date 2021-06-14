Why Naftali Bennett will have to put his ambitions for Israel on the back burner

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Rothwell
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
People celebrate in Tel Aviv after Israel&#39;s parliament voted in a new coalition government, initially to be headed up by Naftali Bennett - CORINNA KERN&#xa0;/REUTERS
People celebrate in Tel Aviv after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, initially to be headed up by Naftali Bennett - CORINNA KERN /REUTERS

Naftali Bennett faces a monumental challenge as Israel’s new prime minister.

The 49-year-old is at the helm of a fragile coalition government which is united only by its determination to oust Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest serving prime minister.

With Mr Netanyahu banished to the opposition benches, the so-called “change” government must now turn its attention to security issues, economic recovery in the wake of the Covid pandemic, threats from Iran and a new relationship with Washington.

But with a razor-thin majority of just 60-59 seats in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, even the coalition’s own leaders have admitted that passing any meaningful legislation will be an uphill battle.

On key foreign policy areas, such as Iran, the Bennett government has signalled that there will be few departures from the Netanyahu era.

Mr Bennett has already expressed his firm opposition to reviving the Iran nuclear deal, a move that Israel fears will strip Western allies of leverage over the regime.

As Iran is universally regarded in Israel as an existential threat, there is no prospect of a rapprochement between the two countries.

Israeli strikes on Iran’s nuclear assets, such as the Natanz centrifuge facility, are likely to continue, as will attacks on Iran’s proxies in Syria.

Israeli President Reuvin Rivlin (C) is flanked by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (L) and alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (R) during a photo of the new coalition government - EMMANUEL DUNAND&#xa0;/AFP
Israeli President Reuvin Rivlin (C) is flanked by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (L) and alternate Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (R) during a photo of the new coalition government - EMMANUEL DUNAND /AFP

The relationship with Washington will remain as Israel’s closest and most significant one, even if Mr Bennett’s right-wing, pro-settler policies are at odds with President Joe Biden’s Democrat party.

Mr Biden called Mr Bennett to congratulate him on his victory within just a few hours of Sunday's historic Knesset vote, and was embraced by the new prime minister as a “great friend of the state of Israel.”

Mr Bennett’s alliance with left-wing and centrist parties, as well as the Arab party Ra’am, will also stifle his hopes of any major new policies on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

A former settler leader, Mr Bennett draws much of his support in the Yamina party and has made sustained calls to annex swathes of the West Bank and expand settlements in both the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

But this is anathema to Ra’am, a party representing Palestinians citizens of Israel, while centrist partners such as Yair Lapid are more circumspect than Mr Bennett about taking any steps that would inflame tensions with Palestinian leaders.

This could be what prompted Mr Bennett to vow in a speech on Sunday that he would merely “shrink” the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, rather than attempt to resolve it.

Mr Bennett is also poised to face a major security headache on his third day in power, in the form of a controversial nationalist march due to be held on Tuesday.

The march had been due to take place on "Jerusalem Day," a holiday of nationalist parades in Israel, on May 10 - but it was postponed as the conflict between Gaza and Hamas erupted.

It was eventually rescheduled by the Netanyahu government for Tuesday - in a move that left the issue in the hands of Mr Bennett.

If Mr Bennett allows the march to take place, Israeli security officials fear it could unleash yet another wave of violence in the form of riots and mass protests, which could also spread to the West Bank.

Hamas in Gaza is watching preparations for the march closely and has warned it may launch attacks on Israel if it goes ahead.

Israelis celebrate the swearing in of the new government in Tel Aviv, Israel - AP/AP
Israelis celebrate the swearing in of the new government in Tel Aviv, Israel - AP/AP

As the coalition is already facing bitter divisions on totemic issues, it is likely to focus its energy on less controversial domestic policies.

At the top of the agenda is reinvigorating Israel’s economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which at one point saw unemployment rise to an unprecedented 20 per cent.

Mr Bennett is also eager to heal Israel’s fractured political sphere, which over the past four years was dominated by one issue only: whether it was for or against Mr Netanyahu.

The coalition represents “all of Israel,” Mr Bennett has said, signalling a departure from the divide-and-rule tactics which defined Mr Netanyahu’s rule.

And there could be another departure from the Netanyahu era on the cards - the Israeli government’s relationship with ultra-orthodox Jewish communities.

Throughout his 12 years in power, Mr Netanyahu leaned heavily on support from ultra-orthodox parties to keep him in power.

In return, the devout minority was in effect allowed to government itself, deepening the rift in Israeli society between secular and religious citizens.

Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag B&#39;Omer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel - Reuters/Reuters
Medics and rescue workers attend to the Lag B'Omer event in Mount Meron, northern Israel - Reuters/Reuters

Critics of this hands-off approach say it was partly to blame for the Mount Meron disaster earlier this year, where 45 people were killed in a stampede at an ultra-orthodox festival.

The event was allowed to go ahead despite breaching the government’s Covid and crowd-control regulations, as well as repeated warnings that its cramped venue was a major safety hazard.

But Mr Bennett, who is not constrained by demands from ultra-orthodox parties who are now outside government, has already pledged a formal state inquiry into the tragedy.

The investigation could potentially lead to curbs on autonomy for ultra-orthdox Jewish communities, which Israel’s secular leaders hope will prevent catastrophes such as the Mt Meron stampede from reoccurring.

Recommended Stories

  • Cool, dry air to follow stormy stretch in northeastern US

    The Northeast is in for a significant downturn in temperatures and humidity levels later this week, but not before the region endures several stormy days. The first part of June has started off warm across the region, with temperatures generally averaging 4-8 degrees Fahrenheit above normal. The warm weather has also been accompanied by a surge in humidity levels since last week, adding to the sticky and summery feel to the air. Around the middle of June, average high temperatures range from the

  • Euro zone at a turning point but too early to debate end of ECB help: Lagarde

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The euro zone economy is at a turning point but its recovery must be firm and sustainable before the European Central Bank can debate clawing back emergency support, ECB President Christine Lagarde told Politico in an interview. The ECB last week agreed to maintain an elevated pace of bond purchases to keep borrowing costs ultra low and policymakers did not even entertain questions about tapering support, even as growth rebounds faster than earlier predicted. "I am not suggesting that the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) is going to stop on 31 March," Lagarde was quoted on Monday as saying.

  • Euro zone production stronger than expected in April

    Euro zone industrial production was stronger than expected in April, driven by a more than doubling of durable consumer goods output from a year earlier as economies steadily reopened after COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, data showed on Monday. The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said industrial output in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 0.8% month-on-month for a 39.3% year-on-year surge. The biggest production gain in April against March was in durable consumer goods, where output rose 3.4% after 1.2% monthly declines in both February and March.

  • Here’s What Biden’s Team Expects From His Meeting With Putin

    GettyThe political world and the media have zeroed in on President Joe Biden’s meeting this week with Vladimir Putin as the most important diplomatic event in which this young administration has participated. But the truth is that the heaviest diplomatic lifting with regard to the US-Russia relationship, and American national security, will have already taken place before the meeting in Geneva begins—or it will come in its wake.National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that Biden would be arr

  • After the Pandemic, a Wave of Spending by Older Consumers

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s emergence from the coronavirus pandemic is set to unleash a wave of spending by older consumers, with increasing opportunities for investors in aging-linked stocks.That’s the view of money managers who see huge pent-up demand from wealthy seniors for medical services and luxury goods. They also expect that the forced adoption of the internet by older people during lockdown will open up this demographic permanently to e-commerce companies and social networks.The number

  • UK's Johnson set to announce delay to end of COVID restrictions

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce on Monday that the end of COVID-19 restrictions will be delayed by several weeks following concerns about a rapid rise of Delta variant infections. Under a road map outlined by Johnson in February, the government said all social restrictions would be lifted "no earlier" than June 21, when pubs, restaurants, nightclubs and other hospitality venues could fully reopen. But in recent weeks there has been fast growth in new cases caused by the Delta variant, first discovered in India, which health officials believe to be 60% more transmissible than the previous dominant strain and scientists warn could trigger a third wave of infections.

  • The Latest: Germany records fewest virus cases in 9 months

    Germany has recorded its lowest number of new daily coronavirus infections in nearly nine months, and officials are floating the possibility of loosening mask-wearing rules. The Robert Koch Institute, the national disease control center, said Monday that 549 new cases were reported over the previous 24 hours. Germany has reported more than 3.7 million cases since the pandemic began.

  • Tom Nichols: I said I couldn't stand Indian food. Then a Twitter friend took me to dinner.

    This is a story about the internet, the spontaneous generosity of thousands of people and the healing power of food. Or, the healing power of lamb.

  • Caution on Iran nuclear deal as G7 leaders vow to stop bomb

    Diplomats from outside the European Union cautioned Sunday that negotiations with Iran to salvage a landmark nuclear deal still need more time, as leaders of the Group of Seven wealthy nations reaffirmed a commitment to stop the Islamic republic from building nuclear weapons. Iranian envoys held another round of negotiations with international delegations in Vienna a day after EU coordinators suggested that differences over the 2015 accord limiting Iran's nuclear activities had narrowed further. The Vienna meetings are aimed at rebuilding a nuclear containment agreement between Iran and major world powers that the Trump administration withdrew the United States from in 2018.

  • Exclusive: Saudi assassins picked up illicit drugs in Cairo to kill Khashoggi

    The new season of Yahoo News’ "Conspiracyland" podcast reveals compelling new evidence that a Saudi hit team intended to kill Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi long before he walked into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018.

  • Head of world 'largest family' dies in India, leaving behind 39 wives and 94 children

    A man believed to have the world’s largest family, including 39 wives, 94 children, 33 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, has died in the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram. Ziona Chana, 76, was the head of a polygamous Christian religious sect with 4,000 members, and his extended family all lived together in one 100-room, four-storied mansion in the remote village of Baktawng Tlangnuam. Mr Chana, a construction worker, developed a rota system for which of his wives would share his bed o

  • This Summer’s Hottest Look Is Skin. Lots of It.

    Delmaine Donson/Getty“What do we wear now?” has become fashion’s most pressing post-vaccine question. (Perhaps tied with “How do we make money now?”). One answer, according to celebrities who are currently shedding clothes like snakes lose skin: nothing. We are wearing nothing now.After 15 months of isolation and next to no external validation, it makes sense that we’d want to get naked. Especially if we were, say, Milo Ventimiglia (and his legs) parading around in extra-short shorts, or Megan T

  • Some US allies near Russia are wary of Biden-Putin summit

    Central and Eastern European nations are anxious about the coming summit meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, wary of what they see as hostile intentions from the Kremlin. “I think there have been doubts as to the resoluteness of the present administration to face Russian aggressive actions in a decisive manner,” said Witold Rodkiewicz, chief specialist on Russian politics at Warsaw's Center of Eastern Studies, a state-funded think tank that advises the Polish government.

  • Kayleigh McEnany met with furious reaction after claiming she never lied as White House press spokesperson

    McEnany says being a “woman of faith” and a mother prevented her from lying

  • Garrick Higgo, in his second PGA Tour event, wins Congaree tournament in SC

    It was a crowded final leaderboard Sunday in the final event before the U.S. Open.

  • A Fearless Boxer Infiltrates a Horrifying Sex-Trafficking Ring

    Courtesy Tribeca Film FestivalThe current WBA female super lightweight champion—and the first Native American woman to hold a major world title—boxer Kali Reis is not to be messed with in the ring, and she proves an equally formidable fighter and actor in Catch the Fair One, writer/director Josef Kubota Wladyka’s stripped-down thriller about a pugilist on a mission to rescue her sister from a sex-trafficking ring. Executive produced by Darren Aronofsky (and produced by Nomadland’s Oscar-nominate

  • Nancy Pelosi demands Trump’s attorneys general testify and calls data subpoenas ‘beyond Richard Nixon’

    ‘What the administration did – the Justice Department, the leadership of the former president – goes even beyond Richard Nixon,’ the House Speaker says

  • A Michigan man won a $2m lottery over ten years ago. His body was just found floating in a river

    Leroy Fick told Judge winning lottery ‘blew up’ in his face after helping out people who ‘turned on’ him

  • TV reporter who broke story of Bill Clinton tarmac meeting with Loretta Lynch dies of apparent suicide

    Christopher Sign broke story of tarmac meeting between Bill Clinton and AG Loretta Lynch during 2016 campaign between Hillary and Trump

  • AOC: I'm 'inclined to say yes' that Justice Stephen Breyer should retire at the end of the Supreme Court's current term

    "I believe that we should protect our Supreme Court, and that that should absolutely be a consideration," Ocasio-Cortez told CNN.