Why NagaCorp Ltd.’s (HKG:3918) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive

Today we’ll look at NagaCorp Ltd. (HKG:3918) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

Firstly, we’ll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a measure of a company’s yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for NagaCorp:

0.22 = US$419m ÷ (US$2.0b – US$92m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, NagaCorp has an ROCE of 22%.

Is NagaCorp’s ROCE Good?

ROCE can be useful when making comparisons, such as between similar companies. Using our data, we find that NagaCorp’s ROCE is meaningfully better than the 5.2% average in the Hospitality industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, NagaCorp’s ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

SEHK:3918 Past Revenue and Net Income, February 19th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect NagaCorp’s ROCE?

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

NagaCorp has total assets of US$2.0b and current liabilities of US$92m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 4.7% of its total assets. Minimal current liabilities are not distorting NagaCorp’s impressive ROCE.

What We Can Learn From NagaCorp’s ROCE

This suggests the company would be worth researching in more depth.