Why Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh led to 12 deaths

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Anbarasan Ethirajan - BBC News
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) personnel secure a highway as activists from Hefazat-e Islam block a road during a nationwide strike following deadly clashes with police over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit, in Narayanganj, about 16 kms southeast of Dhaka on March 28, 2021.
Protests against Mr Modi's visit left 12 people dead

Bangladesh had hoped that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence at its 50th independence anniversary celebrations last week would be memorable.

But the visit turned deadly as violent protests broke out against Mr Modi, leaving at least 12 people dead.

Mr Modi is a polarising figure both at home and abroad. His government, led by the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has often been accused of pursuing policies that target Muslim minorities, and not doing enough to curb violence against them. The BJP denies the charges.

His contentious image appears to have sparked the protests in the capital Dhaka - and the violence that followed no doubt was an embarrassment to both countries. It also casts a shadow on what has always been an amicable relationship between India and Bangladesh.

What happened in Bangladesh?

Mr Modi arrived in Dhaka for a two-day visit on 26 March, Bangladesh's independence day. It also coincided with the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country's founder and father of the current prime minister, Sheikh Hasina.

Leaders of the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and Nepal were all guests of honour at the event. But Mr Modi's visit, which was meant to cap off the 10-day long celebrations, set off protests.

A group of Muslim worshippers held a protest on 26 March after Friday prayers at a mosque in the city. Soon, clashes erupted and police used tear gas and batons to disperse the crowd.

Protests then spread to other parts of the country and a hardline Islamist group, Hefazat-e-Islam, called for a nationwide shut down on 28 March to protest the attacks on those who held rallies against Mr Modi's visit.

Police fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd, which threw rocks and stones at security forces.

Dhaka and the eastern district of Brahmanbaria witnessed some of the worst violence. Buses, a train, a Hindu temple and several properties were damaged. A number of people with gunshot wounds were admitted to hospitals.

"Madrassa students holding processions were attacked by security forces and supporters of the [governing] Awami League. That led to the conflict. But there was no need to open fire on unarmed people," Dr Ahmed Abdul Qader, vice chairman of the Hefazat, told the BBC.

Officials say 12 protesters have died so far but the Islamist group say there were many more casualties.

"Bangladesh is a democracy and everybody has a right to say what they have to say. But they [the protesters] cannot take law and order in their hands," Anisul Haq, Bangladesh's law minister, told the BBC.

"They [the protesters] exceeded the limit. To protect the citizens of the country, and to protect law and order, the law enforcing agencies intervened," Mr Haq said.

Why were they protesting?

The protests were led by Islamists, students of madrassas (religious schools) and left-wing groups opposed to Mr Modi's visit to Bangladesh. They accused him of pursuing anti-Muslim policies.

Those who organised the rallies and even supporters of the ruling Awami League have accused security forces of brutally attacking protesters.

The incident prompted a group of eminent citizens and activists to issue an open statement demanding justice for the attacks on protesters.

Activists of the Hefazat-e Islam, walk along a road during a demonstration in Dhaka on March 27, 2021.
Protesters accuse Mr Modi of being anti-Muslim

Despite good bilateral relations, there has always been an undercurrent of anti-India sentiment among a section of Bangladeshis.

After the BJP came to power in India in 2014, "the anti-India sentiments turned into more of an anti-Modi feeling in Bangladesh", Shireen Huq, a women's rights activist, told the BBC.

"The protesters were not against India or the people of India. They were angry at the invitation to Mr Modi, who's extremely controversial and who's known for his anti-Muslim stance," she added.

"Bangladesh could have invited the president of India. That would have been acceptable to everyone."

But the government has justified its decision to invite Mr Modi.

"The government and the people of Bangladesh want to invite somebody from a country which steadfastly helped in our nine-month long independence war," Mr Haq said.

Does the violence affect bi-lateral relations?

India and Bangladesh have historically enjoyed a good relationship.

Bangladesh was formerly East Pakistan. It became a part of Pakistan when the Britain divided the subcontinent into a Hindu-majority India and a Muslim-majority Pakistan in 1947.

But in 1971, Bangladesh fought for its independence from Pakistan and with the help of Indian military intervention, it became a separate country.

But the BJP's rise to power has complicated matters.

India&#39;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with Bangladesh&#39;s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina prior to a meeting in New Delhi on October 5, 2019
Ms Hasina (left) is facing domestic pressure for being too pro-India

In recent election campaigns in the border states of West Bengal and Assam, Mr Modi and other senior BJP leaders have often raised the issue of alleged unauthorised immigration from Bangladesh. Bangladeshi officials have denied the accusation.

In a 2019 election rally, Home Minister Amit Shah described illegal immigrants as "termites", adding that the BJP government would "pick up infiltrators one by one and throw them into the Bay of Bengal".

Mr Shah's comments drew sharp criticism from rights groups and triggered anger in Bangladesh too.

But the repeated references to unauthorised Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh, especially during polarising election campaigns, have caused resentment in Dhaka. Ms Hasina's government, which is seen as pro-India by the opposition, is facing domestic pressure.

In 2019, Mr Modi's government passed a contentious citizenship law that would give asylum to religious minorities fleeing persecution from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh. By definition, that does not include Muslims.

The Citizenship Amendment Act was seen as anti-Muslim and it drew widespread criticism from India's opposition parties and rights groups.

The controversial law took Dhaka by surprise as well.

Ms Hasina went on the defensive and denied that minorities were fleeing Bangladesh due to religious persecution. Hindus constitute around 8% of Bangladesh's population of more than 160 million.

At one point Bangladesh even cancelled a few high-profile ministerial visits to India following domestic criticism of the citizenship law and a proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The final NRC in Assam has left out nearly two million, including Hindus and Muslims, who ostensibly lacked sufficient documentation to prove that they were not unauthorised immigrants from Bangladesh. Hindu hardliners want the Muslims who have not made it to the list to be deported to Bangladesh.

Another thorn in the bilateral relationship is the killing of Bangladeshi civilians along the border by Indian security forces. Rights groups allege that more than 300 people have been killed since 2011 and the shootings have triggered widespread anger in Bangladesh.

Indian officials say most of those killed are smugglers from criminal gangs. But Bangladesh maintains that many of the victims were civilians. Activists point out that despite repeated assurances from Delhi, the killings have not stopped.

"India-Bangladesh relations has been one-way traffic. Bangladesh has given lots of concessions to India without getting much in return. Still, we have many unresolved issues like the sharing of river water," Ms Huq said.

The two countries share 54 rivers and except for one, they all flow from upstream India to Bangladesh before reaching the Bay of Bengal. So India has the ability to regulate the water flow. But except for the Ganges, the two countries have not yet signed an agreement on any other river, much to the displeasure of Bangladeshis.

Maintaining a good relationship with Bangladesh is key to India's security in its north-eastern region where several indigenous separatist groups operate. Many of them have been subdued over the years with Dhaka's help.

India often boasts of its "excellent" relationship with Bangladesh. It's seen as a silver lining in its diplomacy in its backyard given Delhi's troubled ties with other neighbours such as Pakistan and China.

The anger over Mr Modi's visit is therefore a clear warning to Delhi - if the sensitivities of its neighbour are not addressed, India may end up being friends only with the government in Dhaka and not with the people of Bangladesh.

Recommended Stories

  • The cost of speaking up against China

    Uyghurs abroad describe a pattern of harassment and intimidation they say is designed to silence them.

  • Mozambique conflict: What's behind the unrest?

    Islamic militants operating in the north have been the cause of growing concern in the region.

  • Seaspiracy: Viewers react to controversial Netflix documentary about global fishing industry

    Documentary sets out to investigate the damage fishing does to the environment

  • Attack by Myanmar's Kachin minority signals deepening crisis

    Kachin guerrillas attacked a police outpost in northern Myanmar early Wednesday, local media reported, in an indication of the deepening involvement of ethnic minority armed forces in the country’s popular movement seeking to unseat the junta that seized power in February. The action follows conflict in eastern Myanmar, where Karen guerrillas seized an army outpost Saturday and Myanmar’s military followed with airstrikes that killed about 10 villagers and drove thousands more across the border into Thailand. After the airstrikes, the Karen National Union issued a statement from one of its armed units saying Myanmar military “ground troops are advancing into our territories from all fronts” and it may have to respond.

  • Pakistan PM Khan desires peace with arch-rival India

    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday replied to a letter written by his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, and said Islamabad desires peaceful relations with New Delhi, an official source told Reuters. Modi had written to Khan on the occasion of Pakistan's Republic Day on March 23, also calling for peaceful relations between the two nuclear-armed rivals. "The people of Pakistan also desire peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbours, including India," Khan said in his reply, adding, "I thank you for your letter conveying greetings on Pakistan Day."

  • 'The pandemic has changed consumer mindset' when it comes to travel: SimilarWeb's Alisha Kapur

    Alisha Kapur, Lead Travel Consultant at SimilarWeb, joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the biggest trends in the travel industry and how the vaccine rollout with impact travel for the rest of the year.

  • Venezuela receives doses of Russian EpiVacCorona vaccine for trials

    Russia has supplied Venezuela with doses of EpiVacCorona to be used as part of trials of the Russian coronavirus vaccine candidate, officials said on Tuesday. Russia has said that more than 115,000 EpiVacCorona doses have been deployed in its national inoculation program, calling it "100% effective" in producing antibodies - though some trial volunteers have expressed concerns about its efficacy. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has said his government will receive 10 million doses of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Russia's flagship inoculation, but so far has received only several hundred thousand doses.

  • Multilingual little girl hilariously roasts her dad

    When you’re a polyglot dad, expect your multilingual daughter to put your language skills to the test 4-year-old girl tests her father's ability to speak 12 languages 4-year-old going on 40 This daddy-daughter moment is precious Talk about a linguistic dispute

  • Database reveals secrets of China's loans to developing nations, says study

    The terms of China's loan deals with developing countries are unusually secretive and require borrowers to prioritise repayment of Chinese state-owned banks ahead of other creditors, a study of a cache of such contracts showed on Wednesday. The dataset - compiled over three years by AidData, a U.S. research lab at the College of William & Mary - comprises 100 Chinese loan contracts with 24 low- and middle-income countries, a number of which are struggling under mounting debt burdens amid the economic fallout from the COVID-10 pandemic. Much focus has turned to the role of China, which is the world's biggest creditor, accounting for 65% of official bilateral debt worth hundreds of billions of dollars across Africa, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Asia.

  • Austria in talks to buy a million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

    Austria is in talks with Russia to buy a million doses of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, which has yet to be approved by the European Medicines Agency, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz's office said on Tuesday. Conservative leader Kurz is under fire from opposition parties because his government did not buy as many coronavirus vaccines as it could have under the European Union's collective purchasing scheme. "There must be no geopolitical blinkers regarding vaccines," Kurz said in a statement issued by his office, adding that Austria is in talks with Russia and Moscow has offered to sell it a million doses as of April.

  • Search continues in brutal NYC attack on Asian woman heading to church

    HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? The victim was punched and kicked in the head while the suspect made anti-Asian statements toward her.

  • Trump must face 'Apprentice' contestant's defamation lawsuit -NY court

    New York state's highest court on Tuesday cleared the way for a former contestant on "The Apprentice" to sue Donald Trump for defamation, after the former U.S. president called her a liar for accusing him of sexual assault. Trump had argued before leaving the White House on Jan. 20 that Summer Zervos could not pursue her case because a sitting president could not be sued, but the state Court of Appeals said in a brief order that "the issues presented have become moot." Zervos' case will now return to a Manhattan trial court, where her lawyers may have an opportunity to question Trump under oath.

  • What to Watch: Royal Mail delivers divi, Irn Bru profits slump, and banks stabilise

    A daily overview of the top business, market, and economic stories you should be watching today in the UK, Europe and abroad.

  • NYPD makes arrest in attack on Asian woman

    Police have made an arrest in the brutal attack, caught on camera, on a 65-year-old Asian American woman who was on her way to church in Midtown Manhattan.

  • H&M releases new statement following Xinjiang controversy, says China is a 'very important market'

    The fashion retailer released a new statement dated March 31, that said that China was a "very important market."

  • Germany restricts use of Astrazeneca vaccine

    Germany is restricting the use of Astrazeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to those over the age of 60. The decision follows reports of cases of blood clots known as cerebral sinus vein thrombosis.Of some 2.7 million people who have received the shot, Germany's vaccine regulator has recorded 31 cases of the rare brain blood disorder, which resulted in 9 deaths.All reports involved women aged between 20 and 63, with the exception of two cases.The new limit is another setback in Germany's already sluggish vaccination campaign.But Chancellor Angela Merkel said it was essential to maintain public trust."The recommendations of the Vaccine Committee are based on the knowledge that experts have gathered over the past few weeks on very rare but very serious cases of thrombosis in people who have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca. These are findings that the Vaccine Committee, and ultimately we too, cannot ignore."Millions of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been safely administered around the world.Many European countries briefly stopped using the vaccine earlier this month while investigating rare cases of blood clots.Both the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization said in response that the benefits of the jab outweighed the risks.Nearly all countries have since resumed use of the vaccine, but France has restricted it to those over the age of 55.This week, Canada also suspended plans to give the vaccine to younger people amid the same concerns about blood clots.

  • Asian countries seek vaccine supplies after India export curbs hit COVAX

    SEOUL/MANILA (Reuters) -Several Asian countries sought alternative sources for COVID-19 inoculations on Tuesday after export restrictions by manufacturer India left a World Health Organization-backed global vaccine sharing programme short of supplies. The shortage could leave poor countries further behind in inoculations, increasing the vaccine inequity, complicating global efforts to tame the coronavirus including more infectious variants, and exposing fresh pleas for a global treaty on pandemics as rather hollow. South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam are among countries to be hit by shipment delays to vaccines they have been promised under the COVAX programme, which was created mainly to ensure supplies for poorer countries.

  • How the global demand for seafood is leading Chinese factories to pollute an African nation

    In Gambia, the nine miles of water closest to the shore have been reserved for local fishermen, but on any given day dozens of foreign trawlers are visible from the beach. Sea Shepherd’s mission was to find and board trespassers, or other vessels engaged in prohibited behaviors, such as shark finning or netting juvenile fish.

  • Pakistan PM to India PM: We too want peaceful relations

    Pakistan's prime minister has responded to a recent peace overture from his Indian counterpart, writing in a letter to Narendra Modi that Islamabad also desires peaceful relations with New Delhi, officials said Tuesday. Imran Khan's letter was dispatched to Modi a day ago, according to two government officials who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with government policy.

  • China has given global trade a bad name, says Liz Truss

    China has given global trade a “bad name”, Liz Truss will tell the G7, as she calls for the World Trade Organisation to be reformed to stand up to its “pernicious” practices and use of forced labour. The International Trade Secretary will tell foreign ministers that the international rulebook is outdated and is failing to hold to account illiberal economies. Chairing a trade meeting as part of the UK’s presidency of the G7, Ms Truss will warn that the West must “win the battle for the soul of global trade” by reforming the WTO so that it is fit to tackle unfair trading practices. Ms Truss will highlight the use of forced labour, the undermining of free trade through “mass unreported subsidies” and intellectual property theft as areas that a revamped WTO must confront in future. She will add that without action, international trade risks “fragmenting under the tyranny of the largest... in which the big players feel they get to set the rules”, with a “winner-takes-all” future leaving millions around the world “worse off”. The UK is currently leading calls for reform of the WTO, with Boris Johnson and Ms Truss determined to use Britain’s newly-won independence from the EU to play a pivotal role in promoting free trade.